Stepdowntm Lug Wrench Kickstarter Fully Funded: Made In The USA By Disabled Veterans

Stepdown Lug Wrench in Use

- Jackie ParisGARDNERVILLE, NV, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We are thrilled to announce that the Stepdown Lug wrench Kickstarter campaign has reached its funding goal, thanks to the incredible support of our backers. This innovative tool, designed to make changing tires easier and more efficient, is proudly made in the USA by a team of dedicated disabled veterans.The Stepdown Lug wrench is set to revolutionize the way people handle roadside emergencies. Its unique design offers superior torque and ease of use, making it a must-have for every vehicle. Our commitment to quality and functionality has resonated with our supporters, allowing us to bring this project to life.Key Features of the Stepdown Lug wrench:.Superior Design: Engineered for maximum torque and ease of use..Veteran-Made: Proudly crafted by skilled veterans, ensuring top-notch quality..Made in the USA: Supporting local manufacturing and the economy.“We are overwhelmed by the support we have received from our backers,” said Jackie Paris founder and CEO of SBR Research,“Reaching our funding goal means we can move forward with production and bring this essential tool to market. We are especially proud that our product is made by veterans who bring their dedication and expertise to every lug wrench.”The success of our Kickstarter campaign underscores the demand for reliable, high-quality tools made with care and precision. As we move into the production phase, we remain committed to delivering a product that exceeds expectations and supports our community of veterans.For more information about the Stepdown Lug wrench and to stay updated on our progress, please visit our Kickstarter page:Thank you to all our backers for believing in our vision and supporting American-made products. Together, we are making a difference, one lug wrench at a time.

