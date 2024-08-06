Centre Calls For Proposals To Nurture Startups In Quantum Technologies

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The Centre announced on Tuesday the first call for proposals to support and nurture startups in emerging quantum technologies.

The programme is currently being implemented by I-Hub Quantum Foundation (QTF), the Innovation Hub (TIH) at IISER Pune, which is inviting proposals to promote quantum startups.

The has approved the comprehensive guidelines prepared by National Quantum Mission (NQM) to support startups in quantum technologies.

"The deep-tech startup policy will help India position itself in the quantum sector internationally. However, this is a new area that is evolving, and as we learn, we will fine-tune the policies and guidelines as per necessity," said Professor Ajay K Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the government.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, the Department of Science and Technology (DST), said young and middle-level startups could gain a lot from the call involving one of the most important deep tech areas and contribute to India's journey towards becoming a global leader in it.

"Funding mechanisms and equity structures are being worked out so that the results of the Mission could be counted on as early as possible," he added.

The guidelines elaborate upon the eligibility and selection criteria, evaluation process, funding mechanism, and other aspects like progress monitoring and access to facilities.

Providing targeted support to these innovative startups is aimed at creating an ecosystem where innovation can flourish, creating new job opportunities and stimulating economic growth.

"Given the nascent stage of quantum technology in India, there is a need for robust support to bridge the gap between research and commercialisation," said the Ministry of Science and Technology.

"India's startup community was taking the 'Quamtum Mission' very seriously and these guidelines would help them bring about the desired transformation," said Ajai Chowdhry, Chairman of the Mission Governing Board.