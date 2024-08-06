(MENAFN) The Ukrainian has actively supported a campaign led by a journalist aimed at preventing Russian from competing in the Paris Olympics, according to a report by CNN. Following the eruption of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, several sports officials imposed a sweeping international ban on individuals holding Russian and Belarusian passports.



Acknowledging the discriminatory nature of this ban, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) subsequently introduced a process granting some Russian and Belarusian athletes the status of Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs). This designation is contingent upon strict conditions, including a commitment not to support Moscow in its conflict with Ukraine.



Artem Khudolieiev, heading a newsroom at a Ukrainian media outlet, detailed his extensive efforts to monitor social media for any statements by athletes that could be construed as supportive of Russian policies. He diligently reported such findings to the IOC, citing examples like successfully influencing the exclusion of the entire Russian taekwondo team from the Games.



Officials from the Ukrainian National Olympic Committee and Sports Ministry openly endorsed Khudolieiev's initiatives, incorporating his submissions into their communications with international vetting authorities. Vadym Gutzeit, head of the Ukrainian National Olympic Committee, lauded these efforts, claiming they resulted in preventing approximately 30 individuals from participating in the Paris Games.



Despite objections from Kiev, the IOC ultimately permitted a limited number of Russian athletes to participate in this summer's Olympics in Paris. Gutzeit viewed the restricted presence of Russian competitors as a significant triumph for Ukraine on the international stage.



The proactive stance taken by Ukraine in influencing the participation of Russian athletes underscores the geopolitical tensions and complex dynamics surrounding sports diplomacy amid ongoing conflicts. The incident highlights the intersection of politics and sports, with implications for future international sporting events and the broader relationship between Ukraine and Russia.

