Independent Agencies And Industry Experts Recognize Vertafore For Innovation And Customer-First Focus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Insurtech leader's solutions receive top marks from users for performance, functionality and service

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Vertafore ®, the leader in modern insurance technology, was recognized for empowering the independent insurance distribution channel.

Insurance professionals identify "the top insurtech companies"

For the third straight year, Insurance Business named Vertafore as a Global 5-Star and Software Provider . For its 2024 list of insurance leaders, Insurance Business interviewed and surveyed agents for insights on criteria such as ease of use, implementation, customer service and reliability. The publication awards the 5-star technology provider designation to organizations that deliver value to the people who matter most: insurance brokers.

Delivering "the highest perceived levels of customer satisfaction"

AMS360®-the agency management system

of choice for growing independent agencies-is a finalist in The 2024 SaaS Awards in two categories: Best SaaS Product with 1,000+ Licensed Users and Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product. The awards reflect that nearly 80,000 insurance professionals depend on AMS360

to grow their businesses, boost their profitability, streamline workflows, improve renewals and retention, increase employee productivity and provide a superior client experience.

"Such a wonderful tool for our business!"

User feedback submitted to the peer review site G2 also landed multiple Vertafore products at the top of the site's summer 2024 reports. G2 bases rankings of technology providers on real, detailed and verified customer solution reviews:



User satisfaction and market presence placed three of

Vertafore's solutions-AMS360, QQCatalyst® and BenefitPoint®-as leaders in the G2 Grid® Report for G2 Insurance Agency Management Systems.



Insurance professionals ranked AMS360 as number one in the

Mid-Market Grid® Report

for Insurance Agency Management Systems.

Agencies recognized

PL RatingTM

as the top Underwriting and Rating solution. The IA channel's leading personal lines comparative rater facilitates more than 12.5 million transactions between carriers and insurance agencies each month.



"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do as we innovate and advance our solutions for the future," said Rick Warter, chief customer officer at Vertafore. "This recognition, based off feedback gathered directly from people in the insurance industry, makes this win truly meaningful."

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for 55 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit .

©2024 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT:

INK Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Vertafore, Inc.