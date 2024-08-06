August Is National Hair Loss Awareness Month: Protect Your Scalp, Prevent Hair Loss With NULASTIN®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- August marks National Hair Loss Awareness Month, and

elastin replenishment brand NULASTIN® encourages everyone to join the discussion and support each other in hair and scalp care. Hair loss affects more than 50 million men and 30 million women in the United States alone, and over 80% of men and 50% of women will experience it in their lifetime. This month, NULASTIN is sharing tips for preventing hair loss and shining the spotlight on its innovative, clinically-backed solution: HAIR Vibrant Scalp .

How To Protect Your Hair

In support of National Hair Loss Awareness Month, NULASTIN® provides tips for protecting the hair and scalp

NULASTIN® HAIR Vibrant Scalp Treatment

NULASTIN® | Left photo: before treatment. Right photo: after using NULASTIN® HAIR Vibrant Scalp Treatment for 12 weeks.

Level Up Your SPF: UV rays accelerate the breakdown of elastin-a vital protein for hair strength and resilience-leading to premature shedding and hair loss. NULASTIN recommends applying broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to exposed areas of your scalp. Reapply every two hours, especially when spending time outdoors.

Hydrate Your Hair: Prolonged exposure to the sun can degrade essential proteins, like elastin, which leads to damage. To combat this, replenish moisture and use elastin-protecting products.

Support Hair Growth & Retention with NULASTIN:

NULASTIN's Vibrant Scalp Treatment is a breakthrough serum designed to address hair loss by promoting a healthy scalp environment. Formulated with biodesigned proteins-including elastin-and signal peptides, this multi-award-winner is clinically proven to deliver up to 43% fuller hair, up to a 50% improvement in the appearance of hair thickness, and up to a 50% improvement in shine, in only 12 weeks (with visible results in six).

Elastin: The "Youth Protein"

A critical component found in the skin and the root system of hair follicles, elastin plays a pivotal role in hair retention and scalp health. NULASTIN's proprietary Elastaplex® Technology boosts elastin levels to anchor-and-bind hair follicles to the Elastin RootTM System, thus helping reduce shedding and fallout, and allowing hair to grow visibly fuller, longer and stronger.

About NULASTIN®

Founded in 2016 by award-winning media personality and professional athlete Leah Garcia, NULASTIN® is dedicated to providing innovative hair and skincare solutions that promote health and beauty. With a focus on scientific research and high-quality ingredients, NULASTIN's products are designed to deliver real results and help individuals feel confident in their skin.

For more information about NULASTIN, visit NULASTIN .

