Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation Establishes Over $12 Million Education Endowment Fund Supporting Youth In Inglewood, California

The Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation (GLAEF) has established a $12,750,000.00 education endowment fund to benefit youth living in Inglewood, California. The Inglewood Youth Education Fund will provide long term support to nonprofit organizations and initiatives serving the educational needs of Inglewood youth.

The endowment will enable GLAEF to create a lasting impact in the lives of Inglewood youth by working directly with trusted community organizations and initiatives that serve the Inglewood community to support a range of educational programs.

The Inglewood Youth Education Fund was made possible by the City of Inglewood and Mayor James T. Butts in connection with the construction of the Intuit Dome.

The Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation created the Inglewood Youth Education Fund based on its demonstrable success related to innovative and equitable education initiatives for youth throughout Los Angeles County.

The Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation is the philanthropic partner of the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE), the largest regional education agency in the nation. The Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation operates autonomously from the Los Angeles County Office of Education and serves 80 school districts with more than 1.3 million TK-12th grade students throughout LA County. Established in 2019, GLAEF seeks to address the region's most pressing educational equity challenges impacting vulnerable communities by providing access to empowering and innovative educational resources.

Recognizing the importance of community input, GLAEF is actively meeting with Inglewood residents, and community organizations to develop a comprehensive grantmaking program addressing Inglewood youth's educational needs.

Through this collaborative approach and listening to a range of community voices to better understand their unique priorities, GLAEF seeks to ensure that the Inglewood Youth Education Fund effectively supports Inglewood youth for future generations.

Ultimately, two to four organizations serving Inglewood youth will be selected to receive a first-round grant by September 2024. GLAEF will announce a full grantmaking program and application process later this fall for future rounds of grants. For more information about the Inglewood Youth Education Fund, how to provide program suggestions, call (562) 250-5195,

email [email protected] , or visit .

ABOUT GREATER LOS ANGELES EDUCATION FOUNDATION (GLAEF)

Established in 2019 and headquartered in Downey, California, the Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation (GLAEF) is the premier philanthropic partner of the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) and 80 school districts served throughout the county. GLAEF is an independent nonprofit organization that tackles some of LA County's greatest educational equity challenges by fostering systems-level innovation, building cross-sector partnerships, and encouraging creative problem-solving. Learn more at .

