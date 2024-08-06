Clearwave Fiber Announces Launch Of Smartbiz For Business

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cutting-Edge Service Provides Exceptional Wi-Fi Coverage, Safety Features and Simple Management for Small Businesses

Savannah, GA, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber is proud to announce the launch of SmartBiz for Business, a full-suite Internet solution designed specifically for small businesses.

Small business owners need to safely control business transactions, customer interactions and day-to-day operations without disruptions. Any amount of downtime can mean missed opportunities. Cybercrime is a growing concern. Many small businesses don't have the advantage of a dedicated IT person on staff.

Enter Clearwave Fiber's SmartBiz. Through a user-friendly and feature-packed application, small businesses can manage their networks easily and monitor data usage from any location. Additionally, a business can tailor the SmartBiz guest portal with its logo and colors and define specific customer access settings to enhance the guest experience.

“Managing connectivity in a small business can mean managing a myriad of challenges,” said Clearwave Fiber's President of Commercial, Ashley Phillips.“SmartBiz meets the internet needs of the small business with an intuitive, all-in-one managed service,” Phillips said.

SmartBiz uses cutting-edge technology and cloud-based software to offer exceptional Wi-Fi coverage, advanced cybersecurity, and simple network management.



Key features include:

Powerful cybersecurity : enables creation and management of isolated networks separated by firewalls, a dedicated point-of-sale network, always-on security, activity alerts and access control

Network Resilience cellular backup : seamless backup connection that minimizes downtime

Branded customer Wi-Fi portal : equips businesses to promote services through a custom interface

Simple remote management : provides visibility into connected devices, usage monitoring, control of access settings

Fiber broadband and powerful Wi-Fi : amazing bandwidth and all the benefits of Fiber

With Clearwave Fiber SmartBiz, small businesses can enjoy a simple solution to manage and protect their networks, increase productivity, and ensure an always-on connection.

To learn more about SmartBiz by Clearwave Fiber, visit



About Clearwave Fiber

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a more than 10,000 route-mile Fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing Fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Kansas. Committed to deploying 100% Fiber Internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 300 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn.



CONTACT: ...

Attachment

Clearwave Fiber's SmartBiz

CONTACT: Rozanne Witherow Clearwave Fiber 8169358577 ...