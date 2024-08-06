Global Parathyroid Hormone Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Parathyroid Hormone Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The parathyroid hormone market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.35 billion in 2023 to $2.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease, increasing awareness of parathyroid hormone-related disorders, growing demand for parathyroid hormone analogs, increased government funding for parathyroid hormone research, rising disposable incomes.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The parathyroid hormone market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing geriatric population, expansion of private healthcare sectors, emerging indications, precision medicine, growing awareness of bone health, expanding healthcare access.

Growth Driver Of The Parathyroid Hormone Market

The increasing incidence of hypocalcemia is expected to propel the growth of the parathyroid hormone market going forward. Hypocalcemia refers to a condition that is characterized by an abnormally low level of calcium in the bloodstream. Parathyroid hormone (PTH) plays a crucial role in the regulation of calcium levels in the body by enhancing the absorption of calcium, reducing the excretion of calcium, increasing calcium mobilization, and activating vitamin D.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the parathyroid hormone market include Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Radius Health Inc., Shire PLC, Ascendis Pharma, Entera Bio Ltd., Extend Biosciences Inc.

Major companies operating in the parathyroid hormone market are focusing on innovative products such as upasita IV Injection syringes to drive revenues in their market. Intravenous (IV) injection syringes are medical devices specifically designed for delivering medications, fluids, or other substances directly into a patient's bloodstream through a vein.

Segments:

1) By Disease Type: Hypocalcemia, Hypoparathyroidism

2) By Product Type: Recombinant Parathyroid Hormone, Parathyroid Hormone Analogues

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Othe End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the parathyroid hormone market in 2023. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global parathyroid hormone market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the parathyroid hormone market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Parathyroid Hormone Market Definition

Parathyroid hormone refers to a substance produced by the parathyroid gland that aids in the body's storage and utilization of calcium. High blood calcium levels are a result of parathyroid hormone levels that are greater than usual and could be a disease indicator. It is also known as PTH, parathyrin, and parathormone.

Parathyroid Hormone Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Parathyroid Hormone Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on parathyroid hormone market size , parathyroid hormone market drivers and trends, parathyroid hormone market major players, parathyroid hormone competitors' revenues, parathyroid hormone market positioning, and parathyroid hormone market growth across geographies. The parathyroid hormone market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

