Leadership Conference, Nashville, August 8-9 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sir Professor Gabriele Peo_Pai Andreoli

Dr. Christina Rahm

Keren Floyd

Leadership Conference, August 8-9 2024

Patrizia Marin & Christina Rahm

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Event Kickoff, 2024 Fall Leadership Issue Launch Party, Leadership Conference, Round Table Discussions

Celebrating outstanding leaders and fostering discussions on leadership diversity and inclusivity.

The will also spotlight remarkable women who have made significant global contributions and men who have actively supported women in leadership.

Sir Professor Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli, President of the IASC Foundation, and founder of the“World Changers Power Woman's Summit” in Vatican City, will be one of the many distinguished participants delivering a keynote address that highlights the urgent need for international cooperation and enhanced social interaction. Prof. Andreoli will present the latest developments in the ethical AI project“Transcend” and unveil the inaugural World Change Summit (WCS) event, set to commence on November 27, 2024, at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. This series will focus on ethical AI, environmental sustainability, and scientific progress.

Collaborative efforts between IASC and Dr. Christina Rahm have led to significant advancements in the life-saving HitMalaria project, which utilizes Holographic Information Transfer technology to combat malaria. Prof. Andreoli and Dr. Rahm will outline their comprehensive plan for hosting a global series of lectures and WCS events aimed at furthering these impactful initiatives.

The summit will also serve as the backdrop for the highly anticipated Women and Men Leadership Conference, organized by DRC Ventures in collaboration with The Root Brands and Elysian .

The event will kick off with an Evening Event and the 2024 Fall Leadership Issue Launch Party, followed by the Leadership Conference on August 9.

Attendees will benefit from round table discussions with leading figures in various industries, including:

Karen Floyd, Founder & Publisher of Elysian, renowned for her advocacy against injustice.

Dr. Christina Rahm, Founder, and CEO of DRC Ventures, known for her philanthropic work and commitment to eliminating negative influences.

Andrea Koppel, Host of 'This Magic Life' Podcast.

Dawn Ellerbe, Senior Associate Athletic Director at Vanderbilt University.

Beatrice Sibblies, Community Leader & Founder of BOS Development & Village Harlem.

Jessica Word, CEO of Word & Brown General Agency, specializing in marketing to millennials.

The conference aims to inspire, empower, and drive collaboration among leaders across sectors. Attendees will have the opportunity to network at a cocktail party, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and witness the Fall 2024 Leadership Issue Reveal by ELYSIAN.

