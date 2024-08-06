Volitionrx Limited Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call And Business Update

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Conference call to take place on Thursday August 15 at 8:30 a.m. U.S Eastern Time

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition") today announced it will host a call on Thursday, August 15 at 8.30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time to discuss its and operating results for the second quarter 2024, in addition to providing a business update. Details of this event can also be found below.

Event: VolitionRx Limited Second Quarter 2024 and Business Update Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time

U.S. & Canada Dial-in: 1-877-407-9716 (toll free)

U.K. Dial-in: 0 800 756 3429 (toll free)

Toll/International:

1-201-493-6779

Conference ID: 13747711

Louise Batchelor, Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer will host the call along with Cameron Reynolds, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Volition, Terig Hughes, Group Chief Financial Officer and Dr. Andrew Retter, Chief Medical Officer. The call will provide an update on important events that have taken place in the second quarter of 2024 and upcoming milestones.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Volition's corporate website at . In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until August 29, 2024. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-6671 (toll) internationally. Please use replay pin number 13747711.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor/Debra Daglish, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

