Feature Nora's Original "Party Hat" Artwork

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Skullcandy announced an all-new collaboration with American professional skateboarder and Skullcandy athlete, Nora Vasconcellos. The limited-edition collection will include Crusher Evo True Wireless Headphones and Smokin' Buds True Wireless Earbuds, featuring Vasconcellos' original "Party Hat" artwork, allowing devoted fans exclusive access to Nora's Happy Place. The new collab will begin selling August 6 ranging from $29.99-$209.99 MSRP on Skullcandy and at select boardsport retailers.

Skullcandy Announces Limited-Edition Nora Vasconcellos Collaboration

"With a signature style and creative approach, Nora is one of the most recognizable faces in skateboarding, and has proven herself to be a role model for the next generation of skaters," shared Justin Regan, VP of Marketing at Skullcandy. "With this collaboration Skullcandy is honored to provide another platform to showcase Nora's boundless creativity."

Known for her prowess in flipping into lip tricks, her fierce determination, and her signature color lavender, Vasconcellos has not only risen to the top echelon of skateboarders but has also captured the hearts of fans worldwide. In 2017, she clinched 1st place in the Vans Park Series World Championships, cementing her status as a dominant force in the sport. Thrasher Magazine

honored Vasconcellos by ranking her 4th on their prestigious Top 10 Women and Non-Binary Skaters of 2019 list. Her magnetic charm and powerful skating style have inspired countless young enthusiasts. Vasconcellos made history as the first woman to join the Adidas skate team, launching multiple shoe collections. She is also an ambassador for JuneShine, a successful beverage company.

The fan-favorite Crusher Evo features a one-of-a-kind immersive bass experience with Skullcandy's patented Sensory Haptic Bass, and a wide range of features to meet the everyday lifestyle demands of today's audio consumer. Smokin' Buds delivers a full range of features and stellar audio experience including expertly tuned drivers and EQ modes – the earbuds deliver clear, full range sound backed by impressive bass depth. Smokin' Buds are also thoughtfully designed with a consolidated part count, mindful battery capacity, and 50% certified recycled plastics, minimizing the stress on the environment.

Tech specs tied to the Skullcandy x Nora Vasconcellos include:

Skullcandy x Nora Vasconcellos Crusher Evo Wireless Headphones –

$209.99 MSRP



40 Hours Total Battery Life

Rapid Charge – A quick 10 minute charge gives you 4 hours of playtime

Adjustable Sensory Bass – Skullcandy's patented bass technology is provides experiential bass for 'Music You Can Feel'

Personal Sound – Tune your audio experience to your unique hearing ability by taking a real-time audio test to create a Personal Sound Profile for optimized audio levels

Call, Track and Volume Controls – Full suite of media controls directly from the headphones

Built-In Tile Finding Technology – If headphone is misplaced, simply "ring" it from the Tile app Flat-Folding and Collapsible Design for easy portability

Skullcandy x Nora Vasconcellos Smokin' Buds True Wireless Earbuds –

$29.99 MSRP



20 Hours of Battery Life – Up to 8 hours in the earbuds and an additional 12 hours in the charging case

Rapid Charge – A quick 10 minute charge gives you 2 hours of playtime

IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistant – Go on any adventure without missing a beat

Music, Movie & Podcast EQ Modes – Delivers best audio quality for music, movies or podcasts

Noise Isolating Fit – Ergonomic, ovalized design provides all-day comfort and a noise-isolating fit

Call and Media Controls via Capacitive Touch – Control volume, calls, EQ modes and activate your device's local assistant with a tap.

Microphone in Each Earbud – Allows use of either bud solo without losing the ability to take calls Auto On/Connect – Enjoy automatic turn on and pairing with the last device used

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original, irreverent, lifestyle audio brand, born of action in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. On a mission to connect the fearless ones and amplify experiences while unleashing creativity on the mountains, beaches, and streets. With a deep commitment to boardsports communities, Skullcandy products deliver killer sound and performance with unique style. A full assortment of headphones, earbuds and portable speakers are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at .

