H3X Closes Oversubscribed $20M Series A To Advance Revolutionary Electric Motors In Aerospace, Defense, And Marine Sectors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) H3X builds innovative high power density electric motors for the aerospace, defense, marine, and heavy sectors. The company will utilize the funding to expand production and bring its megawatt-class electric motors to market

Infinite Capital leads the round, joined by Hanwha Asset Management, Cubit Capital, Industrious Ventures, Origin Ventures, Venn10 Capital, and Lockheed Martin Ventures, among others

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

H3X , the leading of high power density electric motors, announced today a $20 million oversubscribed Series A raise. The funding round was led

by Infinite Capital, with participation from Hanwha Asset Management, Cubit Capital, Origin Ventures, Industrious Ventures, Venn10 Capital, and follow-on investors that include Lockheed Martin Ventures, Metaplanet, Liquid 2 Ventures, and TechNexus.

H3X $20M Series A

H3X Co-Founders Max Liben (CTO), Jason Sylvestre (CEO), Eric Maciolek (President)

Continue Reading

"We're on an ambitious journey to become the world's leading supplier of advanced electric motors," said Jason Sylvestre, Co-Founder and CEO of H3X . "With remarkable speed, we've proven that this technology works and has a key role to play in enabling sustainable aviation, decarbonizing the marine and industrial sectors, and unlocking next-generation electrified defense technology. This funding round will enable us to scale up production and operations and deliver on some very large contracts in our pipeline."

"Through the past three years working with H3X, I have seen a phenomenal display of rapid innovation from the team. Bringing technical advancements to market this fast is rare, as they have already commercialized a series of market-leading electric motors," said Nathan Doctor, Founder and Managing Partner at Infinite Capital . "I strongly believe we're on the verge of electrifying aviation and maritime transport, with H3X's electric propulsion systems as the foundational technology."

In the past 24 months, H3X has successfully validated its high-performance core technology, launched the HPDM-30, HPDM-250, and HPDM-140 integrated motor drives, and delivered these units to leading aerospace and defense customers. They also successfully completed multiple contracts with both NASA and the Air Force. With the Series A funding, H3X plans to expand production and bring its next-generation, multi-sector class of integrated motor drives to the market (HPDM-350, HPDM-1500, and HPDM-2300). The HPDM-1500 and HPDM-2300 are megawatt-class machines that will significantly enhance the performance of

electric aircraft through their high power density and fault tolerance. In some cases, aircraft range can be doubled by using H3X motors versus conventional solutions by freeing up weight for additional energy storage onboard. These megawatt-class machines will also unlock new market segments for H3X in both marine and heavy industry.

"H3X is focused on scaling innovative technologies that we believe could offer our customers effective solutions for electrifying legacy, multi-domain systems," said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures . "Lockheed Martin's continued investment in H3X underscores our dedication to advancing innovative solutions and expanding the defense industrial base to ensure the U.S and its allies remain ahead of emerging threats."

"As an investor in frontier technologies, we were immediately impressed that H3X has solved the biggest engineering challenges to unlock major benefits for weight and volume sensitive applications," said Philip Carson of Cubit Capital . "Notably, every customer spoke about how they want to work with this team above others. With strong traction today at the Department of Defense, we're excited about how they can leverage that success to scale across industries."



Engineered, built, and tested at H3X headquarters in Denver, Colorado, these advanced integrated motor drives can scale in power from 30kW to 30MW and fill a large gap in the market for US-made, high power density motors and generators. H3X sees hybrid systems playing an increasingly larger role in the electrification transition of these industries because of the fuel burn reduction that can be realized without sacrificing mission range/endurance. This translates to lower operating costs as well as reduced emissions. In hybrid applications, H3X's products can be used as either motors or generators without any hardware modifications required.

About H3X

Founded in 2020 by a team of engineers, H3X is an advanced technology and electric motor manufacturing company based in Denver, Colorado. Their team brings together driven minds from aerospace, automotive, and motorsports with deep knowledge in electric machines, power electronics, material science, and advanced manufacturing. They are heavily vertically integrated: designing, manufacturing, and testing their integrated motor drives under one roof at their 17,000 sq-ft headquarters facility. The mission of the company is to become the world's leading supplier of advanced electric motors by 2030 to drive deep decarbonization in aviation, marine, and heavy industrial applications and unlock next-generation electrified defense technology to strengthen national security. For more information, visit

and follow the company on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE H3X