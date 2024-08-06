All Star Healthcare Solutions Named To SIA Largest Locum Tenens Staffing Firms List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

All Star Healthcare Solutions®-a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practice providers-ranked #7 on the 2024 Largest Locum Tenens Staffing Firms in the United States list, compiled by Staffing Analysts (SIA), which was released last week.

Additionally, All Star significantly jumped up in the rankings for SIA's Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States and its Largest Staffing Firms in the United States lists, which were published last month.

"It's an honor to once again have All Star's ongoing growth recognized within the staffing industry, and it's truly a testament of our people's absolute dedication to our business by delivering our signature 'Red Carpet' Service to providers, clients, and of course, their patients," said Ken Bernstein, All Star's President and CEO.

"As the healthcare industry continues to prioritize staffing, we are grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact by connecting physicians and advanced practice providers with hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare organizations so individuals have access to high-quality care within their communities," he added.

The rankings were based on revenue size and are derived by temporary staffing, such as locum tenens, direct hire, and retained search, as well as temp-to-hire conversions. According to SIA, the locum tenens segment garnered $7.5 billion in 2023.

SIA is a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, researching categories of employed and non-employed work, including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions ® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

SOURCE All Star Healthcare Solutions