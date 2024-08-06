Super League And Meta-Stadiums Partner To Expand Cross-Platform Immersive Experiences With End-To-End Metaverse Marketing Strategies For Global Brands

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One-of-a-kind collaboration brings a unified solution to the biggest artists, most celebrated sports teams, and iconic brands to create immersive, gamified worlds designed for super fans

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in redefining the gaming as a channel, and Meta-Stadiums , a cutting-edge to build, customize, and manage virtual stadiums in the metaverse, today announced a strategic partnership to combine capabilities and offer cross-platform immersive experiences and events to music artists, sports teams, entertainment companies, and consumer brands. The alliance creates a world-class end-to-end provider of metaverse programs and strategies that reaches all corners of the virtual universe, from bespoke 3D spaces to the most popular immersive platforms such as Roblox, Fortnite Creative, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Minecraft.



Meta-Stadiums is the development company behind the premium immersive platforms MVB Worlds , Meta-Stadiums , MetaJam metaverse concerts, and Meta-Mall. Its powerful web-based solution enables fully customizable, dynamic live virtual events for global audiences and brands. Meta-Stadiums has experienced early success by producing the first ever major boxing event broadcast live in the metaverse featuring Floyd Mayweather.

This partnership comes at a time when the metaverse is gaining renewed traction and becoming an increasingly important platform for brands to connect with their audiences. With the rise of virtual events, user-generated gaming platforms, and social media content featuring 3D experiences, the metaverse offers a unique opportunity for brands to engage with their customers in a more meaningful and interactive way. By combining their strengths, Super League and Meta-Stadiums aim to provide brands with a comprehensive solution to navigate and succeed in the 3D internet.

"We are thrilled to partner with Super League to bring our expertise in gaming and IP monetization to the metaverse," said Delence A. Sheares Sr., Chairman & CEO of Meta-Stadiums. "Together, we will create immersive experiences that will not only entertain but also help brands connect with their audiences in a more authentic and engaging way."

Super League, through its award-winning Roblox development studio and proprietary suite of tools for Roblox developers, has brought to life dozens of successful immersive programs, including SOUNDZ by Bebe Rexha and the recently released Olympic World presented by Visa .

Together, Super League and Meta-Stadiums deliver metaverse world design and game development, live virtual events, avatar item collections, digital-to-physical engagement systems, as well as comprehensive marketing, promotional, and content execution.

“Our alliance with Meta-Stadiums is yet another example of how Super League is leading the charge through innovation and collaboration to accelerate brand engagement in immersive worlds as the go-to media channel,” said Super League Chair and CEO Ann Hand.“By leveraging our technology and expertise in creating captivating experiences coupled with Meta-Stadium's incredible portfolio of top-tier sports and entertainment IP with proven commercialization and monetization capabilities, we create a compelling offering for both their partners and ours that will drive new recurring revenue streams for both companies.”

“Meta-Stadiums has created such an impressive metaverse ecosystem for fan-driven properties,” added Super League President and Chief Commercial Officer Matt Edelman.“Imagine live events activated simultaneously in web-based virtual worlds and immersive gaming platforms, featuring rare avatar item collections and digital-to-physical retail opportunities, supported by integrated sponsorships, and more. That is where we are headed with this powerful collaboration.”

About Super League:

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining the gaming industry as a media channel for global brands. As a leading end-to-end immersive content partner, Super League enables marketers, advertisers, and IP owners to reach massive audiences through creativity, innovation, and gameplay within the world's largest immersive platforms. Boasting an award-winning development studio, a vast community of native creators, and a proprietary suite of tools that maximize user engagement, Super League is a one-of-a-kind holistic solutions provider. Whether a partner is focused on building a world-class creative experience, achieving a lift in brand awareness, inspiring deeper customer loyalty, or finding new sources of revenue, Super League is at the forefront – always pioneering within immersive worlds. For more information, visit superleague.com .

About Meta-Stadiums:

Meta Stadiums DMCC is a fully licensed and compliant DMCC solutions company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Meta Stadiums DMCC specializes in developing and deploying entertainment platforms in the metaverse focusing on mainstream sports teams, leagues, and federations as well as entertainment ranging from concerts to esports events. By providing cutting-edge, end-to-end solutions and immersive experiences -Meta Stadiums DMCC is helping shape the future of the sports and entertainment industries. To learn more about Meta Stadiums DMCC and their revolutionary ecosystem, visit their website at .

Contact:

...

...