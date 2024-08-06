Science 37 Unveils New Corporate Headquarters In Research Triangle Park, NC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 19,000-square-foot facility reflects the company's recent growth and continued commitment to the region

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 , a leader in enhancing patient access to clinical trials, today announced the grand opening of its new, 19,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in Morrisville, North Carolina, in the heart of Research Triangle Park.

The new, state-of-the-art facility, will serve as a hub for all Science 37 operations, enabling cross-functional teams with greater opportunities for collaborative problem-solving and integrated solution delivery. Centralizing operations in one facility will enable Science 37 to deliver patient recruitment and study conduct support on behalf of clinical trial sponsors with greater consistency, speed, and quality.

When asked about relocating to their new offices, Science 37 Chief Executive Officer, David Coman, stated,“Practically speaking, we're better situated than ever to help our sponsors navigate the challenges of recruiting, enrolling, and treating difficult-to-reach patient populations. Symbolically, this move is just as important. It demonstrates our commitment to the region and to helping our sponsors improve their probability of success.”

About Science 37

Science 37's mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. Through our solutions; the MetasiteTM and Patient Recruitment, we accelerate enrollment by expanding the reach of clinical trials to patients beyond the traditional site and rigorously qualifying patients prior to referring them to a traditional site. Our solutions are powered by a proprietary technology stack with in-house medical and operational experts that enhance quality through standardized workflows and best-in-class study orchestration. To learn more, visit , or email ... .

