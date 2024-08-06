General Warehousing And Storage Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The general warehousing and storage market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $359.68 billion in 2023 to $387.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrialization and urbanization, expansion of global trade, e-commerce and supply chain evolution, regulatory compliance and safety standards, economic growth and consumerism.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The general warehousing and storage market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $517.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to supply chain resilience, adoption of robotics and automation, sustainability and green warehousing practices, and last-mile delivery solutions.

Growth Driver Of The General Warehousing And Storage Market

The rise of e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the general warehousing and storage market going forward. E-commerce, short for electronic commerce, refers to the buying and selling of goods, services, or information over the Internet or other electronic networks. It involves online transactions, such as online retail, digital payment processing, and online marketplace platforms. General warehousing and storage are essential components of the e-commerce ecosystem, facilitating the storage, management, and distribution of products purchased online. E-commerce businesses rely on warehouses to efficiently store and organize their inventory, enabling quick order fulfillment and on-time deliveries to customers. These facilities play a pivotal role in meeting the demands of a rapidly growing online retail market, ensuring that products are readily available for shipping, improving order accuracy, and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the general warehousing and storage market include DHL International GmbH, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Americold Realty Trust Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG.

Major companies operating in the general warehousing and storage market are launching innovative solutions, such as ultra-high storage density, to sustain their position in the general warehousing and storage market. Ultra-high storage density in general warehousing and storage refers to the capacity to store a significantly large volume of goods or products within a limited physical space, optimizing storage efficiency and logistics operations.

Segments:

1) By Type: Bonded Warehousing, Private Warehousing and Storage, and Warehousing (including foreign trade zones)

2) By Ownership: Private Warehouses, Public Warehouses, Bonded Warehouses

3) By End User: Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Retail, Food and Beverages, IT Hardware, Healthcare, Chemicals, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the general warehousing and storage market in 2023. The regions covered in the general warehousing and storage market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa.

General Warehousing And Storage Market Definition

General warehousing and storage refer to warehouses that act as storage for goods that will be sold or distributed later. These warehouses are specifically designed for the storage of facilities for general merchandise, refrigerated goods, and other warehouse products.

