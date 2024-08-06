Cisco Schedules Conference Call For Q4 And Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024
/PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results for the period ending Saturday, July 27, 2024.
Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on
Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at
.
Date:
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
Time:
1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)
To Listen via Telephone:
888-848-6507
212-519-0847 (for International Callers)
To Listen via the Internet:
We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at
.
Replay:
A telephone playback of the Q4 FY2024 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at
4:00 PM (PT)
on
Aug 14, 2024, through
4:00 PM (PT)
Aug 20, 2024.
The replay will be accessible by calling 866-510-4837 (International callers: 203-369-1943).
The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends. An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco's Investor Relations website at
.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at
. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
|
Press Contact:
|
Sami Badri
|
|
Robyn Blum
|
Cisco
|
|
Cisco
|
469-420-4834
|
|
408-930-8548
|
[email protected]
|
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.
MENAFN06082024003732001241ID1108522050
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.