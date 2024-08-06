Flotilla Partners Announces Acquisition Of Water Treatment Technologies Of Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Flotilla Partners, an

Osceola Capital portfolio company, is pleased to announce the successful of Water Technologies of Florida ("WTT"), a move that significantly strengthens Flotilla's position and customer base. Founded in 2004 and headquartered near Orlando, FL, WTT is a leading provider of water treatment services for residential and commercial customers in Central Florida. The acquisition marks Flotilla's 8th acquisition since the platform's launch in January of 2023.

The acquisition of WTT bolsters Flotilla's presence in several high growth Florida markets including Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville. WTT also further enhances Flotilla's reputation as the leading water treatment services business in the state of Florida. Visit .

Walter Conner, CEO of Flotilla, said, "We are thrilled to have WTT's talented team join Flotilla, recognizing their deep industry expertise, robust salesforce, successful track record, and shared vision to provide customers with world-class water treatment services. Combining Flotilla and WTT unlocks substantial growth and synergy potential, while also fortifying Flotilla's position in the market."

Patrick Watkins, Partner at Osceola Capital, said, "The acquisition of WTT aligns with Flotilla's growth strategy to become the leading provider of water treatment services in Florida and the broader Southeast through the acquisition of exceptional businesses that complement our existing geographic footprint and service offering. WTT expands Flotilla's reach into new service areas while increasing our presence and density in existing markets."

About Flotilla Partners

Flotilla Partners provides maintenance, repair, testing and installation of water treatment systems to residential and commercial customers across

Florida

and the broader Southeast. The Company specializes in water filtration, water softening, well water pump and filtration, and water heating systems. Please visit



for additional information.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a

Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA up to

$10 million.

Osceola

has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit

to learn more.

For additional information about Flotilla, please contact

Patrick Watkins

at Osceola Capital or

Walter Conner

at Flotilla Partners.

