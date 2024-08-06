Europe Dental Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts, 2018-2023 & 2024-2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Imaging Equipment - Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (Europe)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market was valued at US $717.79 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.22 billion by 2031, with a robust CAGR of 7.70%

The Europe dental imaging equipment market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, a rising prevalence of dental issues, and evolving legislative requirements. This significant growth underscores the increasing demand for advanced dental imaging solutions across the region, reflecting the sector's dynamic evolution and the growing emphasis on enhanced dental care.

Advancements in Dental Imaging Technologies

Technological innovations in dental imaging equipment have revolutionized the way dental professionals diagnose and treat patients. Notably, the introduction of advanced devices such as the 3D I-Max Ceph by Owandy radiology, which combines 2D and 3D panoramic imaging capabilities with the ability to scan impression trays for CAD CAM, has had a positive impact on purchasing behavior among dental professionals.

These advanced imaging technologies offer improved image clarity, high resolution, and reduced X-ray emissions, making them popular choices for dental practitioners. The use of Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), for example, has become integral for cosmetic dentists in planning and performing implants due to its precision and efficiency. Digital dental imaging, which provides high-resolution images and eliminates the need for developing film photos, is also gaining traction.

Driving Factors Behind Market Growth

Several factors contribute to the increased demand for dental imaging equipment in Europe. High prevalence of dental caries and cavities, partly due to the consumption of sugary foods and beverages and the rising tobacco-using population, has led to greater demand for advanced diagnostic tools. European legislation and international norms mandate the use of Diagnostic Reference Levels (DRLs) and regular Quality Control (QC) of imaging devices, further propelling market growth.

Additionally, advancements in dental imaging systems, coupled with the high adoption rate of upgraded equipment by dental practitioners, provide manufacturers with numerous business growth opportunities. The ability of new technologies to facilitate early detection and treatment of dental issues, thereby saving time, money, and discomfort, is a key selling point.

Challenges in Market Expansion

Despite the promising growth outlook, the market for dental imaging equipment in Europe faces challenges. High initial setup costs and the frequent need to replace damaged or worn-out accessories, such as phosphorus storage plates, pose significant barriers. Dental imaging systems, including wired gadgets (excluding software and other hardware), can be costly, which may deter some dental professionals from adopting these technologies.

Moreover, the relatively short lifespan of dental imaging accessories adds to the overall expense, further hindering market growth. As a result, while there is a strong demand for advanced imaging technologies, the high costs associated with setup and maintenance remain a concern.

Country-Wise Market Insights

Germany is a significant player in the European dental imaging equipment market, accounting for a considerable share of all X-ray exams. The country's focus on utilizing 3D imaging and navigation systems for implant placement techniques has spurred market growth. With a high prevalence of dental issues related to tobacco consumption, Germany continues to see rising sales in dental imaging equipment.

In Italy, independent research studies have driven the country's entry into the field of dentistry with innovative technologies such as Cone-Beam computed tomography (CBCT) for oral and maxillofacial applications. The low cost of CBCT technology has facilitated its rapid adoption, making Italy a lucrative market for dental imaging equipment manufacturers.

Competitve Analysis

The Competitve Analysis of the dental imaging equipment market in Europe is characterized by collaborations and new product launches aimed at penetrating untapped markets. Key suppliers are focused on improving their products and services while investing in research and development to enhance market penetration.

Companies in the European market offer a wide range of solutions, including practice supply, suction, diagnostic systems, dental care, and hygiene products. The emphasis on technological evolution and a customer-oriented approach remains a key feature of dental imaging equipment producers.

