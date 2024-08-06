VULCAN REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Second Quarter Growth and Margin Expansion Underpinned by Execution in Aggregates Uniquely Positioned Aggregates Business Supports Full Year Earnings Growth BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC ), the nation's largest producer of aggregates, today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Tom Hill, Vulcan Materials' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our aggregates-led business delivered another quarter of earnings growth and margin expansion.

Even with significant rainfall disrupting construction activity and operating efficiencies, our aggregates cash gross profit per ton increased 12 percent.

Gross profit margin expanded 120 basis points.

These results demonstrate our consistent execution and the durable characteristics of our business.

The construction environment remains supportive of continued aggregates price growth, and our focus remains on compounding aggregates unit profitability to drive earnings growth and strong cash generation."

Second Quarter Segment Results

Aggregates

Second quarter segment gross profit increased 6 percent to $529 million ($8.79 per ton), and gross profit margin expanded 120 basis points.

Cash gross profit per ton improved 12 percent to $10.92 per ton.

Continued pricing and operational execution drove margin expansion despite lower shipments and challenging weather conditions throughout the quarter.



Aggregates shipments decreased 5 percent as compared to the prior year's second quarter as a result of significant rainfall in many key markets, particularly in Texas and across the Southeast.



Price growth in the second quarter was strong with all markets realizing year-over-year improvement.

Freight-adjusted selling prices increased 12 percent (mix-adjusted 11 percent) as compared to the prior year.

Challenging weather conditions also impacted operating efficiencies and contributed to the year-over-year increase in freight-adjusted unit cash cost of sales in the quarter.

On a trailing-twelve months basis, unit cash cost has increased 10 percent.

Asphalt and Concrete

Asphalt segment gross profit was $59 million, and cash gross profit was $70 million, a 7 percent improvement over the prior year.

Shipments were in line with the prior year's second quarter, and price improved 4 percent.

Strong shipments in California were offset by lower shipments in Texas due to wet weather.

Concrete segment gross profit was $5 million, and cash gross profit was $17 million.

The prior year's second quarter included results from the previously divested concrete assets in Texas, which accounted for more than 60 percent of the year-over-year decline in cash gross profit.

Selling, Administrative and General (SAG) and Other Items

SAG expense was $134 million compared to $139 million in the prior year's second quarter.

As a percent of total revenues, SAG expense was 6.7 percent in the second quarter.

Other nonoperating expense was $9 million higher than the prior year's second quarter.

The year-over-year increase was mostly driven by a foreign currency translation loss resulting from the rapid devaluation of the Mexican peso in June following the election.

Financial Position, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

The Company remains well positioned for continued growth with a strong liquidity position and balance sheet profile.

Disciplined capital allocation has resulted in a 160 basis points improvement in return on average capital over the last twelve months.

As of June 30, 2024, the ratio of total debt to trailing-twelve months Adjusted EBITDA was 1.7 times and below the Company's target range of 2.0 to 2.5 times.

Capital expenditures were $195 million in the second quarter and $298 million on a year-to-date basis.

For the full year, the Company still expects to spend between $625 and $675 million for maintenance and growth projects.

During the quarter, the Company completed bolt-on acquisitions in both Alabama and Texas, two of the Company's top ten states.

The Company also returned $111 million to shareholders through $50 million of common stock repurchases and $61 million of dividends in the second quarter.

Outlook

Regarding the Company's outlook, Mr. Hill said, "Significant weather disruptions throughout the first half of the year impacted both construction activity and operating efficiencies, resulting in adjustments to our aggregates volume and cost outlook for the full year.

Despite the challenging environment, aggregates cash gross profit per ton has increased double-digits this year, and we expect this trend to continue for the remainder of the year.

The pricing environment remains positive, and overall demand fundamentals continue to underpin long-term growth."



Management expectations for 2024 include the following:



Continued improvement in Aggregates segment cash gross profit per ton ($9.46 in 2023)



Total shipments down 4 to 7 percent (234.3 million tons in 2023)



Freight-adjusted price improvement of 10 to 12 percent ($19.00 in 2023)

High-single digit increase in freight-adjusted cash cost (freight-adjusted price less segment cash gross profit per ton; $9.54 in 2023)

Total Asphalt and Concrete segment cash gross profit of approximately $275 million ($320 million in 2023; which included approximately 4 million cubic yards from concrete operations divested in late 2023)

Selling, Administrative and General expenses of $550 to $560 million ($543 million in 2023)

Interest expense of approximately $155 million

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization expense of approximately $610 million

An effective tax rate of 22 to 23 percent

Net earnings attributable to Vulcan of $0.95 to $1.07 billion Adjusted EBITDA between $2.00 and $2.15 billion

Conference Call

Vulcan will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on August 6, 2024.

A webcast will be available via the Company's website at .

Investors and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 800-343-5172, or 203-518-9856 if outside the U.S.

The conference ID is 4644206.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay at the Company's website approximately two hours after the call.

About Vulcan Materials Company

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete.

For additional information about Vulcan, go to .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures, other than the reconciliation of Projected Adjusted EBITDA as included in Appendix 2 hereto. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Table A Vulcan Materials Company















and Subsidiary Companies















(in millions, except per share data)







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Earnings





June 30





June 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2024

2023

2024

2023





















Total revenues

$2,014.4

$2,112.9

$3,560.1

$3,761.8 Cost of revenues

(1,422.2)

(1,529.6)

(2,662.9)

(2,876.5) Gross profit

592.2

583.3

897.2

885.3 Selling, administrative and general expenses

(134.1)

(139.1)

(263.8)

(256.5) Gain on sale of property, plant & equipment















and businesses

3.8

16.7

4.4

18.5 Other operating expense, net

(8.3)

(9.8)

(11.3)

(9.0) Operating earnings

453.6

451.1

626.5

638.3 Other nonoperating income (expense), net

(8.7)

(0.1)

(8.9)

1.3 Interest expense, net

(40.2)

(46.7)

(79.3)

(95.7) Earnings from continuing operations















before income taxes

404.7

404.3

538.3

543.9 Income tax expense

(94.4)

(92.0)

(123.4)

(108.6) Earnings from continuing operations

310.3

312.3

414.9

435.3 Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

(2.0)

(3.7)

(3.7)

(5.8) Net earnings





308.3

308.6

411.2

429.5 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(0.3)

0.0

(0.6)

(0.2) Net earnings attributable to Vulcan

$308.0

$308.6

$410.6

$429.3





















Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vulcan















Continuing operations

$2.34

$2.34

$3.13

$3.27 Discontinued operations

($0.01)

($0.02)

($0.03)

($0.05) Net earnings

$2.33

$2.32

$3.10

$3.22





















Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vulcan















Continuing operations

$2.33

$2.33

$3.11

$3.25 Discontinued operations

($0.02)

($0.02)

($0.03)

($0.04) Net earnings

$2.31

$2.31

$3.08

$3.21











































Weighted-average common shares outstanding















Basic



132.4

133.2

132.4

133.2 Assuming dilution

133.1

133.8

133.1

133.7 Effective tax rate from continuing operations

23.3

%

22.8

%

22.9

%

20.0

%







































Table B Vulcan Materials Company











and Subsidiary Companies



























(in millions) Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30

December 31

June 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2024

2023

2023 Assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$111.0

$931.1

$166.0 Restricted cash

0.6

18.1

2.2 Accounts and notes receivable











Accounts and notes receivable, gross

1,075.5

903.3

1,174.6 Allowance for credit losses

(14.3)

(13.6)

(14.2) Accounts and notes receivable, net

1,061.2

889.7

1,160.4 Inventories











Finished products

514.2

494.4

455.3 Raw materials

58.8

51.2

69.1 Products in process

8.8

6.5

7.2 Operating supplies and other

68.5

63.5

63.0 Inventories

650.3

615.6

594.6 Other current assets

153.4

70.4

120.5 Total current assets

1,976.5

2,524.9

2,043.7 Investments and long-term receivables

31.4

31.3

31.2 Property, plant & equipment











Property, plant & equipment, cost

12,240.8

11,835.5

11,561.5 Allowances for depreciation, depletion & amortization

(5,825.0)

(5,617.8)

(5,455.7) Property, plant & equipment, net

6,415.8

6,217.7

6,105.8 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

511.8

511.7

558.4 Goodwill



3,536.6

3,531.7

3,689.5 Other intangible assets, net

1,462.7

1,460.7

1,653.1 Other noncurrent assets

281.6

267.7

251.9 Total assets

$14,216.4

$14,545.7

$14,333.6 Liabilities











Current maturities of long-term debt

0.5

0.5

0.5 Short-term debt

95.0

0.0

0.0 Trade payables and accruals

326.6

390.4

402.1 Other current liabilities

374.7

406.7

390.7 Total current liabilities

796.8

797.6

793.3 Long-term debt

3,331.7

3,877.3

3,873.2 Deferred income taxes, net

1,011.5

1,028.9

1,069.8 Deferred revenue

141.4

145.3

149.9 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

507.5

507.4

537.5 Other noncurrent liabilities

697.1

681.3

683.5 Total liabilities

$6,486.0

$7,037.8

$7,107.2 Equity













Common stock, $1 par value

132.1

132.1

132.9 Capital in excess of par value

2,879.9

2,880.1

2,845.4 Retained earnings

4,833.9

4,615.0

4,375.7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(140.6)

(143.8)

(151.4) Total shareholder's equity

7,705.3

7,483.4

7,202.6 Noncontrolling interest

25.1

24.5

23.8 Total equity

$7,730.4

$7,507.9

$7,226.4 Total liabilities and equity

$14,216.4

$14,545.7

$14,333.6

































Table C Vulcan Materials Company







and Subsidiary Companies





















(in millions)









Six Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





June 30 (Condensed and unaudited)



2024

2023 Operating Activities











Net earnings







$411.2

$429.5 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities







Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

307.7

303.3 Noncash operating lease expense

25.7

27.3 Net gain on sale of property, plant & equipment and businesses

(4.4)

(18.5) Contributions to pension plans

(3.4)

(3.8) Share-based compensation expense

24.5

24.3 Deferred income taxes, net

(18.5)

(4.7) Changes in assets and liabilities before initial







effects of business acquisitions and dispositions

(375.8)

(256.9) Other, net







7.5

7.0 Net cash provided by operating activities

$374.5

$507.5 Investing Activities











Purchases of property, plant & equipment

(344.2)

(354.6) Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment

3.6

20.5 Proceeds from sale of businesses

0.2

130.0 Payment for businesses acquired, net of acquired cash and adjustments

(193.4)

0.9 Net cash used for investing activities

($533.8)

($203.2) Financing Activities











Proceeds from short-term debt

103.0

75.0 Payment of short-term debt



(8.0)

(175.0) Payment of current maturities and long-term debt

(550.4)

(550.4) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

0.0

550.0 Debt issuance and exchange costs

0.0

(3.4) Payment of finance leases



(7.0)

(11.6) Purchases of common stock



(68.8)

(49.9) Dividends paid







(122.8)

(114.4) Share-based compensation, shares withheld for taxes

(24.3)

(17.8) Other, net







0.0

(0.1) Net cash used for financing activities

($678.3)

($297.6) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(837.6)

6.7 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

949.2

161.5 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$111.6

$168.2







































Table D Segment Financial Data and Unit Shipments

































(in millions, except per unit data)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended













June 30





June 30









2024

2023

2024

2023 Total Revenues















Aggregates 1



$1,613.5

$1,580.8

$2,904.9

$2,877.4 Asphalt 2





351.2

337.4

537.4

507.1 Concrete



167.3

343.5

315.5

628.7 Segment sales

$2,132.0

$2,261.7

$3,757.8

$4,013.2 Aggregates intersegment sales

(117.6)

(148.8)

(197.7)

(251.4) Total revenues

$2,014.4

$2,112.9

$3,560.1

$3,761.8 Gross Profit















Aggregates



$528.5

$499.7

$831.8

$803.2 Asphalt





59.0

56.6

63.7

57.4 Concrete



4.7

27.0

1.7

24.7 Total





$592.2

$583.3

$897.2

$885.3 Depreciation, Depletion, Accretion and Amortization















Aggregates



$128.0

$119.6

$251.5

$232.0 Asphalt





11.0

8.9

19.8

17.8 Concrete



11.9

19.5

24.1

39.9 Other





5.9

6.9

12.3

13.6 Total





$156.8

$154.9

$307.7

$303.3 Average Unit Sales Price and Unit Shipments















Aggregates

















Freight-adjusted revenues 3

$1,262.6

$1,186.9

$2,254.0

$2,155.0 Aggregates - tons

60.1

63.4

108.3

115.2 Freight-adjusted sales price 4

$21.00

$18.71

$20.82

$18.70























Other Products















Asphalt Mix - tons

4.0

4.0

6.1

6.1 Asphalt Mix - sales price 5

$78.80

$75.52

$78.46

$74.80























Ready-mixed concrete - cubic yards

0.9

2.1

1.7

3.9 Ready-mixed concrete - sales price 5

$180.24

$163.82

$181.40

$162.64















































1 Includes product sales (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates), as well as freight & delivery costs that we pass along to our customers, and service revenues related to aggregates. 2 Includes product sales, as well as service revenues from our asphalt construction paving business.

3 Freight-adjusted revenues are Aggregates segment sales excluding freight & delivery revenues and

other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees, that are derived from our aggregates business. 4 Freight-adjusted sales price is calculated as freight-adjusted revenues divided by aggregates unit shipments. 5 Sales price is calculated by dividing revenues generated from the shipment of product (excluding service revenues generated by the segments) by total units of the product shipped.

























Appendix 1

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures































Aggregates segment freight-adjusted revenues is not a Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (GAAP) measure and should not be considered as an alternative to metrics

defined by GAAP. We present this metric as it is consistent with the basis by which we review our operating results. We believe that this presentation is consistent with our

competitors and meaningful to our investors as it excludes revenues associated with freight & delivery, which are pass-through activities. It also excludes other revenues related

to services, such as landfill tipping fees, that are derived from our aggregates business. Additionally, we use this metric as the basis for calculating the average sales price of

our aggregates products. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:



Aggregates Segment Freight-Adjusted Revenues





















(in millions, except per ton data)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Trailing Twelve Months Ended









June 30

June 30

June 30









2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 Aggregates segment























Segment sales

$1,613.5

$1,580.8

$2,904.9

$2,877.4

$5,946.3

$5,631.7 Freight & delivery revenues 1

(324.5)

(364.8)

(602.0)

(674.5)

(1,277.7)

(1,357.4) Other revenues

(26.4)

(29.1)

(48.9)

(47.9)

(108.3)

(98.9) Freight-adjusted revenues

$1,262.6

$1,186.9

$2,254.0

$2,155.0

$4,560.3

$4,175.4 Unit shipments - tons

60.1

63.4

108.3

115.2

227.6

234.9 Freight-adjusted sales price

$21.00

$18.71

$20.82

$18.70

$20.04

$17.78































1 At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote distribution sites.































































GAAP does not define "cash gross profit," and it should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. We and the investment community use this

metric to assess the operating performance of our business. Additionally, we present this metric as we believe that it closely correlates to long-term shareholder value. Cash gross

profit adds back noncash charges for depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization to gross profit. Segment cash gross profit per unit is computed by dividing segment cash

gross profit by units shipped. Segment cash cost of sales per unit is computed by subtracting segment cash gross profit per unit from segment freight-adjusted sales price.

Reconciliation of these metrics to their nearest GAAP measures are presented

below:































Cash Gross Profit



















(in millions, except per ton data)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Trailing Twelve Months Ended









June 30

June 30

June 30









2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 Aggregates segment























Gross profit

$528.5

$499.7

$831.8

$803.2

$1,765.4

$1,568.4 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

128.0

119.6

251.5

232.0

501.9

462.3 Cash gross profit

$656.5

$619.3

$1,083.3

$1,035.2

$2,267.3

$2,030.7 Unit shipments - tons

60.1

63.4

108.3

115.2

227.6

234.9 Gross profit per ton

$8.79

$7.88

$7.68

$6.97

$7.76

$6.68 Freight-adjusted sales price

$21.00

$18.71

$20.82

$18.70

$20.04

$17.78 Cash gross profit per ton

10.92

9.76

10.01

8.98

9.96

8.65 Freight-adjusted cash cost of sales per ton

$10.08

$8.95

$10.81

$9.72

$10.08

$9.13 Asphalt segment























Gross profit

$59.0

$56.6

$63.7

$57.4

$156.0

$104.0 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

11.0

8.9

19.8

17.8

37.5

35.9 Cash gross profit

$70.0

$65.5

$83.5

$75.2

$193.5

$139.9 Concrete segment























Gross profit

$4.7

$27.0

$1.7

$24.7

$39.0

$55.7 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

11.9

19.5

24.1

39.9

57.1

81.2 Cash gross profit

$16.6

$46.5

$25.8

$64.6

$96.1

$136.9































































Appendix 2

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)



















































GAAP does not define "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization" (EBITDA), and it should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. We use this metric to assess the operating performance of our business and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting as we believe that it closely correlates to long-term shareholder value. We do not use this metric as a measure to allocate resources. We adjust EBITDA for certain items to provide a more consistent comparison of earnings performance from period to period. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below (numbers may not foot due to rounding):















































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA











































(in millions)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Trailing Twelve Months Ended











June 30

June 30

June 30











2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net earnings attributable to Vulcan

$308.0

$308.6

$410.6

$429.3

$914.6

$725.7

Income tax expense, including discontinued operations

93.7

90.8

122.1

106.6

311.1

215.8

Interest expense, net

40.2

46.7

79.3

95.7

163.3

189.3

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

156.8

154.9

307.7

303.3

621.3

606.8

EBITDA

$598.7

$601.0

$919.7

$934.8

$2,010.2

$1,737.7

Loss on discontinued operations

$2.7

$4.9

$5.0

$7.9

$11.8

$13.0

Gain on sale of real estate and businesses, net

0.0

(15.2)

0.0

(15.2)

(51.9)

(21.3)

Charges associated with divested operations

1.0

4.3

1.0

4.7

4.2

7.8

Acquisition related charges 1

0.8

0.3

0.9

0.8

2.3

9.5

Loss on impairments

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

28.3

67.8

Adjusted EBITDA

$603.1

$595.3

$926.6

$932.9

$2,005.0

$1,814.5

1 Represents charges associated with acquisitions requiring clearance under federal antitrust laws.



































Similar to our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, we present Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) attributable to Vulcan from continuing operations to provide a more consistent comparison of earnings performance from period to period. This metric is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:









































Adjusted Diluted EPS attributable to Vulcan from Continuing Operations (Adjusted Diluted EPS)













































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Trailing Twelve Months Ended











June 30

June 30

June 30











2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net earnings attributable to Vulcan

$2.31

$2.31

$3.08

$3.21

$6.86

$5.43

Items included in Adjusted EBITDA above, net of tax

0.03

(0.04)

0.04

(0.01)

(0.03)

0.52

NOL carryforward valuation allowance

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.05

0.07

0.16

Adjusted diluted EPS attributable to Vulcan from

























continuing operations

$2.35

$2.29

$3.14

$3.25

$6.90

$6.11



































Projected Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:







































2024 Projected Adjusted EBITDA



















































(in millions)



























Mid-point

Net earnings attributable to Vulcan





















$1,010

Income tax expense, including discontinued operations















293

Interest expense, net of interest income





















155

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization





















610

Projected EBITDA





















$2,068

Items included in Adjusted EBITDA above





















7

Projected Adjusted EBITDA





















$2,075



































Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures, other than the reconciliation of Projected Adjusted EBITDA as noted above. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.





































































Appendix 3



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)























































Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP measure and should not be considered as an alternative to metrics defined by GAAP. We, the investment community and credit rating agencies use this metric to assess our leverage. Net debt subtracts cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from total debt. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:















































Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA













































(in millions)





























June 30

























2024

2023



Debt























Current maturities of long-term debt













$0.5

$0.5



Short-term debt













95.0

0.0



Long-term debt













3,331.7

3,873.2



Total debt













$3,427.2

$3,873.7



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash













(111.6)

(168.2)



Net debt













$3,315.6

$3,705.5



Trailing-Twelve Months (TTM) Adjusted EBITDA













$2,005.0

$1,814.5



Total debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA















1.7x



2.1x



Net debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA















1.7x



2.0x



































We define "Return on Invested Capital" (ROIC) as Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing-twelve months divided by average invested capital (as illustrated below) during the trailing 5-quarters. Our calculation of ROIC is considered a non-GAAP financial measure because we calculate ROIC using the non-GAAP metric EBITDA. We believe that our ROIC metric is meaningful because it helps investors assess how effectively we are deploying our assets. Although ROIC is a standard financial metric, numerous methods exist for calculating a company's ROIC. As a result, the method we use to calculate our ROIC may differ from the methods used by other companies. This metric is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below (numbers may not foot due to rounding):



































































Return on Invested Capital

















































(dollars in millions)

























Trailing Twelve Months Ended

























June 30

June 30

























2024

2023



Adjusted EBITDA













$2,005.0

$1,814.5



Average invested capital

























Property, plant & equipment, net













$6,212.1

$5,986.1





Goodwill













3,564.3

3,703.1





Other intangible assets













1,498.8

1,703.7





Fixed and intangible assets













$11,275.2

$11,392.9





































Current assets













$2,230.8

$1,994.5





Cash and cash equivalents













(374.8)

(148.1)





Current tax













(38.2)

(52.6)





Adjusted current assets













1,817.8

1,793.8





































Current liabilities













(789.6)

(980.0)





Current maturities of long-term debt













0.5

0.5





Short-term debt













19.0

117.6





Adjusted current liabilities













(770.1)

(861.9)





Adjusted net working capital













$1,047.7

$931.9



































Average invested capital













$12,322.9

$12,324.8



































Return on invested capital













16.3

%

14.7

%





































