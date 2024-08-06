Verrica Pharmaceuticals To Report Second Quarter Financial Results And Release Preliminary Topline Results From Part 2 Of Phase 2 Trial Of VP-315 For The Treatment Of Basal Cell Carcinoma On August 14, 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or“the Company”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and provide an overview of topline results from Part 2 of the Phase 2 trial of VP-315 for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma.
Individuals may participate in the live call via telephone by dialing 1-800-579-2543 (domestic) or 1-785-424-1789 (international) and using the conference ID: VERRICA. Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call to register.
A live audio webcast of the call be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website, , or by clicking here . A replay of the webcast will be archived on Verrica's website for 90 days following the event.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. On July 21, 2023, YCANTH® (cantharidin), became the first treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts and external genital warts, two of the largest remaining unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit .
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investors:
Terry Kohler
Chief Financial Officer
...
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
...
Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors
...
MENAFN06082024004107003653ID1108521988
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.