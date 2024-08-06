B2B Travel Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story Expedia Group, Frosch, BCD Travel, CWT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global B2B Travel to witness growth of a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2030

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The B2B Travel Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period of 2024-2030. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of B2B Travel industry. These insights help business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improve profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Expedia Group (United States), Booking Holdings (United States), Travel Leaders Group (United States), Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT) (United States), American Express Global Business Travel (United States), BCD Travel (Netherlands), Frosch (United States), SAP Concur (United States), Hogg Robinson Group (HRG) (United Kingdom), TripActions (United States).Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global B2B Travel market to witness growth a CAGR of 17.2% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Global B2B Travel Market Breakdown by Application (Commercial, Industrial) by Type (Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Corporate Cab Service) by Industry Verticals (Automotive industry, Chemical industry, FMCG industry, Tourism industry, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).Definition:Business-to-business travel, or B2B travel, is the term for travel where services and transactions are carried out between businesses rather than between businesses and individual customers. This also includes travel plans that companies make for their staff members, such as corporate travel management, which takes care of reservations for flights, lodging, vehicles, and travel insurance. Additionally, B2B travel services frequently entail specialist platforms or agencies that offer solutions like bulk bookings, negotiated rates, and customized itineraries in order to meet the specific needs of corporate clients. Travel technology solutions that make business travel planning and management easier, such booking systems and management software, are also included in this industry. B2B travel seeks to simplify and improve corporate travel procedures by concentrating on the unique needs of businesses.By end users/application, the market is sub-segmented as: Commercial, IndustrialBreakdown by type, the market is categorized as: Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Corporate Cab ServicePlayers profiled in the report: Expedia Group (United States), Booking Holdings (United States), Travel Leaders Group (United States), Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT) (United States), American Express Global Business Travel (United States), BCD Travel (Netherlands), Frosch (United States), SAP Concur (United States), Hogg Robinson Group (HRG) (United Kingdom), TripActions (United States)Regional Analysis for B2B Travel Market includes: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Africa, etcThe Global B2B Travel Market study covers ongoing status, % share, upcoming growth patterns, development cycle, SWOT analysis, sales channels & distributions to anticipate trending scenarios for years to come. It aims to recommend an analysis of the market by trend analysis, segment breakdown, and players' contribution in B2B Travel market upliftment. The market is sized by 5 major regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, and further broken down by 18+ jurisdictions or countries like China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, India, group of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries, etc.Have different Market Scope & Business Objectives; Enquire for customized study @For Consumer-Centric data, demand-side or survey analysis can be added in the final deliverable as part of customization that would include analysis and consumer behavior of B2B Travel Market by demographic factors such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education. {*subject to data availability and feasibility}Consumer Traits Includes Following Patterns**Consumer Buying patterns (e.g., comfort & convenience, economical, pride)Customer Lifestyle (e.g., health conscious, family orientated, community active)Expectations (e.g., service, quality, risk, influence)Major Highlights from the Global B2B Travel Market factored in the Analysis:B2B Travel Market Measures & Parameters Addressed in Study: The report highlights B2B Travel market features such as segment revenue, weighted average selling price by region, capacity utilization rate, production & production value, % gross margin by company, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking of the finished product in B2B Travel Industry, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and % CAGR.Major Strategic B2B Travel Market Developments: Activities such as Research & Development (R&D) by phase, ongoing and completed Merger & Acquisition (M&A) [deal value, purpose, effective year], Joint ventures (JVs), Technological tie-ups, Suppliers partnerships & collaborations, agreements, new launches, etc taken by B2B Travel Industry players during the projected timeframe of the study.What unique qualitative insights are included in B2B Travel Market research study?The Global B2B Travel Market report provides rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. To gain a deep dive analysis; qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics {drivers, restraints & opportunities}, PESTLE, 5-Forces, Feasibility study, BCG matrix (% Share vs % Growth), SWOT by players, Heat Map analysis, etc have been provided to better correlate key players product offering in the market.Buy Latest Edition of Study @Extracts from Table of Contents:1. B2B Travel Market Overview- Market Snapshot- Definition- Product Classification2. B2B Travel Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Restraints......- Market Factors Analysis3. New Entrants and Entry-barriers4. Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives- Manufacturing Process Analysis- Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers5. Global B2B Travel Market Competition by Manufacturers (2023-2024)6. B2B Travel Market Value [USD], Capacity, Supply (Production), Consumption, Price, Export-Import (EXIM), by Region (2019-2030).......7. B2B Travel Revenue (Value), Production, Sales Volume, by Region (2024-2030)8. B2B Travel Market Trend by Type {Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Corporate Cab Service}9. B2B Travel Market Analysis by Application {Commercial, Industrial}10. B2B Travel Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis- Market Share Analysis by Manufacturers (2021-2024E)- Manufacturers Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT, etc)- Connected Distributors/Traders- Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players............To review full table of contents, click here @Thanks for reading Global B2B Travel Industry research publication; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like America, LATAM, Europe, Nordic nations, Oceania, Southeast Asia, or Just Eastern Asia.

