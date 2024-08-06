The Dongfeng DFH 4180 GX Tractor Is Available For A Test Drive In AVTODOM Veshki Commercial Transport

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AVTODOM Veshki Commercial has launched a test drive of the Dongfeng DFH 4180 GX truck tractor on individual terms. Customers can evaluate the operation of the tractor on different routes in Russia during equipment testing. The first test drive showed that the Dongfeng DFH 4180 GX has excellent performance characteristics. It is capable of efficiently transporting cargo over long distances.



The Dongfeng DFH4180 GX is a high-tech tractor. It combines high performance and reliability. A well thought out 3800 mm wheelbase and the use of VOLVO technologies have made it possible to achieve ideal weight distribution on the front and rear axles. A maintenance-free bearing is at the heart of the front suspension. This solution will eliminate the need for regular maintenance. The model is equipped with a Knorr Bremse rear axle, the same as that installed on European trucks.



Dongfeng DFH4180 GX drives on the road much more confidently than other Chinese trucks. This has a positive effect on the driver's comfort and reduces his level of fatigue when driving long distances. The power of the Cummins Z14EVID520 diesel engine is 520 hp. This provides good dynamics in tandem with the ZF-TRAXON 12TX2620 automatic transmission. The exterior of the truck meets all safety requirements for driving on roads during the day and at night. The equipment is equipped with an automatic headlight system, parking lights, daytime running lights, side direction indicators, front fog lights and 360-degree all-round cameras.



Interior lighting includes ceiling lights, front ceiling reading lights, reading lights on the driver's side, lower sleeping lights. DONGFENG DFH4180 GX has an insulated cabin. Comfort in it is provided by modern conveniences: central locking, air conditioning, on-board refrigerator and 7-inch LCD displays, high-quality finishing materials. This makes long trips more enjoyable.



The first test drive of Dongfeng DFH 4180 GX lasted three weeks. The truck successfully transported a curtain-sided ISO PACKS semi-trailer with various groupage cargoes. The test route covered a significant part of Russia. It ran through Moscow, Krasnodar, Perm, Yekaterinburg and Samara.



"The ergonomics of the cabin provide comfort on long trips. The efficiency and power of the engine saved in difficult road conditions. The developed infrastructure of gas stations on different routes allows going on long trips without refueling", - the driver of the Dongfeng DFH 4180 GX truck, who was the first to test drive the equipment of the TK ARION company, shared his impressions.



AVTODOM Veshki Commercial Transport is a reliable supplier of commercial vehicles. It represents a wide range of well-known brands of delivery and special equipment, including HOWO, SITRAK, Dongfeng, Junfeng, ISO PACKS, Kassbohrer, PELICAN, MosDesignMash, Auto Mechanical Plant and SmartEco. Customers can use the full range of services: routine maintenance, warranty and complex repairs. The dealership offers customers the opportunity to use various financial services: insurance, lending and leasing. This makes the process of purchasing commercial vehicles even more accessible and operation convenient.



More than 30 models and 100 units of special equipment are presented in AVTODOM Veshki Commercial Transport. Each of them undergoes a thorough check. This ensures high quality of further operation. The dealership has established itself as a reliable supplier for Moscow transport companies aimed at updating and optimizing their fleet. Various models are available to customers of AVTODOM Veshki Commercial transport: from the miniature and reliable Junfeng Q35 category B to a road train based on SITRAK C7H with increased capacity.



The dealership is located in Moscow at the address MKAD, 84th kilometer, vl. 5, p. 9. The area of the showroom is 300 sq.m. The entire territory of the center occupies 1033 sq.m. The repair area for special equipment is 648 sq.m. The meeting rooms and client waiting area are equipped for the convenience of the dealership clients. You can sit there while waiting for maintenance.



“Our dealership guarantees the quality of all the commercial equipment presented. The tests of the Dongfeng DFH 4180 GX tractor allow us to fully evaluate its technical features and controllability. This demonstrates to clients all the information they need to make an informed decision when buying”? – Ilya Molchanov, Director of the AVTODOM Veshki division, commented.



