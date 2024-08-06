PA PA YA Palladium Redefines Pan Asian Cuisine As It Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 2nd August 2024 - As PA PA YA Palladium marks its 10th anniversary, it fortifies its position as the original avant-gardist of Pan-Asian dining in Mumbai, continuing excellence and innovation - PA PA YA to date leads the way in Asian cuisine, offering an exceptional dining experience that has set the trend for others to follow



Zorawar Kalra, Founder and Managing Director, Massive Restaurants Pvt Ltd ``With PA PA YA we introduced the city to Modern Asian Dining, and diners were blown away with the kind of dishes that were provided in terms of variety and presentation - be it the Sushi Matrix, the Sashimi/Nigiri's or the chocolate ball on fire. As we complete 10 years, it gives me immense satisfaction to see PA PA YA being continuously appreciated and inspires us to create novel dining experiences''



To commemorate this milestone PA PA YA Palladium is launching an exquisite new menu along with revamped interiors



Since its inception in 2015, PA PA YA has consistently pushed the boundaries of culinary creation. The latest menu, meticulously curated by chefs at Massive Restaurants, delivers a balance of flavors that cater to the Indian palate while serving exciting new dishes that are à la mode to the Pan-Asian restaurant scene. Each dish is crafted to provide comfort and delight like never before.



The new menu will provide diners with an immersive experience with the signature Japanese style Hot Pot 'Shabu Shabu'. The Dolsot - Korean Style Stone Pot Rice will leave one spoilt for choice with the variety of combinations to choose from. PA PA YA Palladium has also taken care to accommodate dietary preferences, ensuring every guest enjoys a bespoke dining experience including gluten-free options like Turnip Curd Cake and Gomaae Gelid Soba. There is Asparagus, Corn & Burnt Spring Onion for vegan diners. Additionally, keto enthusiasts can enjoy the refreshing Som Tam



Complementing the culinary delights, PA PA YA's signature cocktails, crafted by our team of Mixologist's, are a statement of the restaurant's admiration for excellence inspired by the landmarks and landscapes of Asia - The Ayutthaya, inspired by Thailand, combines pandan-infused gin, lemongrass syrup, Thai basil, and tonic water to offer a unique and aromatic experience that perfectly complements Pan-Asian cuisine



The newly redesigned interiors of PA PA YA Palladium reflect a modern yet elegant aesthetic, creating a vibrant ambiance that enhances the dining experience. Guests can enjoy their meals in a sophisticated setting that perfectly complements the exquisite flavors on their plates.





