Escape Vmware Lock-In And Unleash Cloud Agility With SEIDOR Opentrends

- Xavi Buscalla, CEO of Opentrends Inc ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Businesses struggling with rising VMware costs and limited cloud flexibility have a clear path to freedom and efficiency. SEIDOR Opentrends, a leading software development firm, today announced a proven cloud migration strategy that leverages Kubernetes and OpenShift to unlock agility, cost savings, and a hybrid cloud future.Break Free from Licensing Fees and Embrace Choice"Since the recent industry shift, many businesses have been yearning for alternatives to the rising costs and limitations of their current virtualization platform." says Xavi Buscalla, CEO at SEIDOR Opentrends. "Our Kubernetes-based approach empowers companies to escape vendor lock-in, optimize resource utilization, and deploy workloads across any cloud platform – AWS, Azure, GCP, or on-premises."SEIDOR Opentrends understands that not every migration requires a containerized approach. Their expertise extends to a comprehensive suite of cloud modernization solutions, including Lift & Shift (Re-Hosting), a quick start to your cloud journey with a roadmap for further optimization; Lift & Reshape (Re-Platform), a way to improve efficiency by leveraging cloud-native features while minimizing disruption; and Re-Factor & Re-Develop, a way to optimize applications for the cloud, maximizing scalability and cost savings.SEIDOR Opentrends offers a comprehensive approach to cloud migration, guiding businesses from initial assessment to full-scale transformation. With a proven track record of successfully migrating VMs to containerized environments, our seasoned team ensures a smooth transition regardless of your chosen technology stack. We partner with clients to determine the optimal cloud strategy , whether it involves lift and shift, re-platforming, or re-architecting applications.SEIDOR Opentrends is actively helping businesses achieve cloud freedom. They are currently:- Migrating 5,000+ servers across 19 countries for a global insurance firm, ensuring scalability and agility.- Transforming a supermarket chain's infrastructure on Azure Cloud, utilizing Kubernetes for enhanced stability and cost-efficiency.- Leveraging cloud-native architecture to enhance scalability and flexibility for event management group averaging 100K+ visitors- Empowering development teams in a public sector agency to accelerate deployment speed through self-service cloud capabilities, driving innovation and agility.Ready to escape the VMware bottleneck? Contact SEIDOR Opentrends today and fast-track your cloud success. Visit or reach out to their sales representative.About SEIDOR OpentrendsSEIDOR Opentrends is a trusted digital transformation consultancy and custom software development company. Its unique approach to designing software around users first and systems second has established a track record of success with many of the world's top companies. With four main locations across America, Europe and Asia, Opentrends works across industries, company sizes and technologies, including AI, IoT and blockchain. Visit for more information and follow their latest updates on LinkedIn at .Press Contact:...Source: Opentrends Inc

