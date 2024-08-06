Artificial Intelligence In Regtech Market Growth Expected To See Next Level: Fenergo, Exterro, Ayasdi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Market

According to HTF Intelligence, the Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Market is expected to register a CAGR of 36.7% during the forecast period.

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HTF Market Intelligence recently released a survey document on Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Artificial Intelligence In RegTech market. Some of the companies listed in the study from the complete survey list are Ayasdi (United States), ComplyAdvantage (United Kingdom), Darktrace (United Kingdom), Exterro (United States), Fenergo (Ireland), Gainforte (Germany), Informatica (United States), Kharon (United States), Napier (United Kingdom), Oracle (United States).Get inside Scoop of Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Market @Definition:Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) represents a transformative approach to managing compliance and regulatory challenges in various industries, particularly financial services. RegTech is designed to help organizations comply with regulatory requirements more efficiently and effectively.Market Drivers:Growing regulatory complexity and the need for better compliance measures are important factors riding the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in RegTech marketplaceMarket Opportunities:Growing demand for personalized compliance solutions offers a huge opportunity for growth inside the AI in RegTech industryMarket Leaders & Development Strategies:On April 25, 2022, Fenergo acquired Sentinels, an AI-based AML transaction monitoring firm. This acquisition strengthens Fenergo's KYC and AML capabilities, enhances continuous monitoring, and expands Sentinels' global reach. The move addresses rising financial crime and regulatory demands, aligning with increased investment in AML and KYC technologies.Get Complete Scope of Work @The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Artificial Intelligence In RegTech market segments by Types: Solutions, ServicesDetailed analysis of Artificial Intelligence In RegTech market segments by Applications: Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Financial Crime, Identity Management, Compliance Support, Analytics, Automated Trading, OthersMajor Key Players of the Market: Ayasdi (United States), ComplyAdvantage (United Kingdom), Darktrace (United Kingdom), Exterro (United States), Fenergo (Ireland), Gainforte (Germany), Informatica (United States), Kharon (United States), Napier (United Kingdom), Oracle (United States)Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:. The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.). North America (United States, Mexico & Canada). South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.). Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.). Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Objectives of the Report:. -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Artificial Intelligence In RegTech market by value and volume.. -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Artificial Intelligence In RegTech market.. -To showcase the development of the Artificial Intelligence In RegTech market in different parts of the world.. -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Artificial Intelligence In RegTech market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.. -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Artificial Intelligence In RegTech market.. -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Artificial Intelligence In RegTech market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.The Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Market is segmented by Application (Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Financial Crime, Identity Management, Compliance Support, Analytics, Automated Trading, Others) by Type (Solutions, Services) by Operation Model (Unsupervised Learning, Supervised Learning, Reinforced Learning, Semi-Supervised Learning) by Industrial Vertical (Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Retail and E-commerce) by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).Purchase Latest Edition Now @Key takeaways from the Artificial Intelligence In RegTech market report:– Detailed consideration of Artificial Intelligence In RegTech market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Artificial Intelligence In RegTech market-leading players.– Artificial Intelligence In RegTech market latest innovations and major procedures.– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Artificial Intelligence In RegTech market for forthcoming years.Enquire for customization in Report @Major highlights from Table of Contents:Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Market Study Coverage:. It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Artificial Intelligence In RegTech market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.. Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.. Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Market Production by Region Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.Key Points Covered in Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Market Report:. Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers. Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Market Competition by Manufacturers. Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029). Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029). Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Solutions, Services}. Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Market Analysis by Application {Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Financial Crime, Identity Management, Compliance Support, Analytics, Automated Trading, Others}. Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Artificial Intelligence In RegTech Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing. Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.Major questions answered:. What are influencing factors driving the demand for Artificial Intelligence In RegTech near future?. What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Artificial Intelligence In RegTech market growth?. What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?. How feasible is Artificial Intelligence In RegTech market for long-term investment?Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.

Nidhi Bhawsar

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

+1 507-556-2445

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn