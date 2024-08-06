DOE Has Begun To Disperse Funds To ARCH2 Projects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, H2-CCS Network

Learn About Appalachian Hydrogen, Carbon Capture and AI Data Center Projects

- Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, H2-CCS Network

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Department of has begun to disperse grants to ARCH2. On Wednesday, July 31, 2023, ARCH2 was awarded the first tranche of funding, $30 million out of the total $925 million for Phase 1.

The DOE is using a stage-gate process, involving four phases, each with a review and a Go/No-Go decision. Upon a Go, the DOE will award a tranche of funding. Private Industry will also input funding exceeding that of DOE. Phase One is to take up to 36 months. It includes“initial planning and analysis activities to ensure that the overall H2Hub concept is technologically and financially viable, with input from relevant local stakeholders”. As the phases progress the amount of funding increases.

The Appalachian Basin has begun to see a number of project announcements that will focus hydrogen generation, carbon capture and AI Data Centers. The Appalachian Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Conference VI will be November 7 at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe/Pittsburgh. The conference will provide the latest information on in these areas. Sponsored by Shale Directories and the CCS Network, the one-day program will have presenters that will share the attendees the latest information on their projects.

The Appalachian Basin with the cheapest natural gas in the world and its abundant water make it and ideal location for the projects to be discussed at the conference.

Since it has become a Hydrogen Hub, the Appalachian Basin is experiencing significant interest in the region. In fact, four hydrogen projects have been announced in the Appalachian Basin over the last three years.

“This is the most information packed conference we have presented,” stated Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, H2-CCS Network.“From the ARCH2 to Sustainable Airline Fuel project at the Pittsburgh Airport to Tenaska's CCS program to AI Data Centers, the conference offers broad opportunities for a number of companies,” he further commented.

The conference will be the most informative Appalachian Basin conference in 2024. Companies and individuals interested in attending are strongly encouraged to register early since registrations will be limited.

Marcellus Shale 20th Anniversary.

Shale Directories and H2-CCS Network are partnering with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the Marcellus Shale 20th Anniversary on November 6, 2024 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe.

