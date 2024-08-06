Robust Intelligence Partners With F5 To Bring Real-Time Security To Enterprise AI Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robust Intelligence, a pioneer AI application security company, today announced it is partnering with F5 to bring its real-time AI Firewall to F5 Distributed Cloud Services. This partnership will provide comprehensive protection for generative AI applications, enabling organizations to embrace this in a safe and secure way.

With Robust Intelligence AI Firewall integrated into F5 Distributed Cloud Services, customers can protect their AI applications from safety and security threats.

Enterprises are eager to introduce new applications powered by generative AI, but security concerns around this new attack surface have largely blocked their widespread deployment. AI applications are inherently different from traditional applications, and organizations cannot rely solely on existing tools to prevent security breaches, privacy violations, and various other potential incidents.

With detections that span hundreds of security and safety threat categories, Robust Intelligence's AI Firewall delivers best-in-class protections for AI applications that enable companies to:



Mitigate attacks targeting AI systems including prompt injection, data extraction, and denial of service. Stay ahead of novel threats with on-the-fly updates powered by proprietary algorithmic red-teaming and threat intelligence.

Ensure safe model outputs

with guardrails that block undesired responses including toxicity, bias, and hallucination. Prevent the exposure of sensitive or proprietary information from systems trained on or connected to internal resources via RAG.

Maintain compliance with leading standards

for AI safety and security from organizations like MITRE, NIST, and OWASP. Together, F5 and Robust Intelligence deliver extensive coverage for OWASP Top 10 frameworks for traditional web applications, APIs, and LLMs. Integrate with existing security tools

for seamless insight into AI application telemetry. Robust Intelligence can operate within F5 Distributed Cloud Platform and stream real-time data to a security team's SIEM of choice for rapid incident response.

"Enterprises are rapidly moving to integrate AI into their core application portfolios, which brings new security and safety risks. F5 is unparalleled in our ability to help customers deliver, secure, scale, and protect their AI applications just as well as their legacy applications," said Pranav Dharwadkar, VP, Product Management at F5. "We are partnering with Robust Intelligence to offer an integrated AI Firewall that offers extensive detections and the ability to deliver real time updates based on threat intelligence, and we're thrilled to collaborate on this."

As we enter the era of AI-driven applications, enterprises will require a SaaS platform that covers all of their application security and delivery needs and optimize the AI readiness of their cloud, on-prem, and hybrid multicloud environments. To solve this challenge, F5 Distributed Cloud Services offers infrastructure-agnostic solutions that reduce the complexity of networking across data centers, clouds, and the edge while enabling consistent app security policy and enforcement, regardless of where the apps are hosted. F5 is a pioneer in multicloud application security and delivery, helping customers solve the unique complexity challenges inherent in securely connecting applications and APIs across hybrid multicloud environments.

With Robust Intelligence AI Firewall integrated into F5 Distributed Cloud Services, customers can protect their model endpoints against hundreds of safety and security threats out of the box. These can be configured to fit various use cases; for example, teams can modify tolerances for explicit language and sensitive information as needed. Customers who use Robust Intelligence AI Validation to test their models for vulnerabilities can also implement custom-fit guardrails with a click, extending end-to-end security coverage from development through production..

"Security leaders need purpose-built solutions they can trust to keep up with the new paradigm of AI risk," said Yaron Singer, CEO of Robust Intelligence. "We could not be more pleased to partner with F5, an industry leader trusted by many of the world's largest enterprises, to bring end-to-end AI security to businesses developing and deploying this powerful technology."

Robust Intelligence's AI Firewall is available to use with F5 Distributed Cloud Platform today. Anyone looking to learn more about AI application security and the Robust Intelligence platform can get started by visiting the Robust Intelligence website.

About Robust Intelligence

Robust Intelligence enables enterprises to secure their AI transformation with an automated solution to protect against security and safety threats. The company's platform includes an engine for detecting and assessing model vulnerabilities, as well as recommending and enforcing the necessary guardrails to mitigate threats to AI applications in production. This enables organizations to meet AI safety and security standards with a single integration, including those from NIST, MITRE ATLAS, and OWASP. Robust Intelligence is backed by Sequoia and Tiger Global and trusted by leading companies including JPMorgan Chase, Cisco, Expedia, IBM, and the US Department of Defense to unblock the enterprise AI mission.

