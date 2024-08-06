Rocket Attack On Kharkiv: Five Injured, Search For People Continues
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least five people were injured in a rocket attack in Kharkiv.
The spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Chubenko, told reporters, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"As of now, we have five injured people, three of them have an acute stress reaction, two have minor injuries: dislocations, acubarotrauma, closed head injury," the prosecutor's office spokesman said.
According to him, information about the injured is being collected. It is possible that there may be people under the rubble.
Chubenko reminded that the attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv was launched from the territory of the Russian Federation at 9.55 a.m., preliminary - by an Iskander.
The attack also damaged 10 cars and windows in seven residential and office buildings.
Mayor Ihor Terekhov told reporters that a polyclinic, one of the city's leading universities, a dormitory and nearby buildings were damaged.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of 6 August, Russians struck a dense residential area in the central part of Kharkiv.
