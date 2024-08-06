Celebrated New Children's Book A Tall Tale: How The Ostriches Got Their Long Necks And Long Legs Promotes Lessons Of Compromise And Collaboration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expound Publicity is pleased to announce the release of A Tall Tale: How the Ostriches Got Their Long Necks and Long Legs, written by Scott Sollers, with illustrations by Alejandro Echavez

This is the story of two rival communities –The Have-Alls and the

Have-Nots. The Have-Alls live in a fertile valley while the Have-Nots live in a desolate and barren space. When the Have-Nots get jealous of the Have-Alls, a tug of war ensues, with their pet squatz caught in the middle.

A Tall Tale: How the Ostriches Got Their Long Necks and Long Legs, by Scott Sollers. Released August 6, 2024 (Mascot Books).

Through this heartfelt and beautifully illustrated book, Sollers teaches young readers moral lessons about the pitfalls of envy and the virtues of compromise and collaboration.

Sollers created this book and other nighttime stories for his daughter, Stephanie, when she was a youngster. Originally, he handwrote and illustrated these stories, and finally had the inspiration to get them published.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of this book will benefit the Leanne B. Roberts African Savanna habitat at the San Francisco Zoo. Additionally, guests may purchase their own copy of A Tall Tale: How the Ostriches Got Their Long Necks and Long Legs at the Zoo's Wildlife Connection Gift Shop.

"The generous donation made by Mr. Sollers to the SF Zoo will contribute to the health and wellness of our ostrich residents in our African Savanna Habitat," said Paulo Vergara, Vice President of Guest Connections.

Prior to its release, the book has received several accolades, including a Gold Mom's Choice Award, a Literary Titan Award and glowing 5-star reviews from prestigious outlets.

Sollers is an investment banker, an avid golfer, and leads a not-for-profit organization that helps disadvantaged children. He currently resides in San Mateo, California, with his cat, Charlie. He currently has several more Stephanie's Stories books in the works.

Find more information about the author on his website , or follow him on Instagram .

A Tall Tale: How the Ostriches Got Their Long Necks and Long Legs, (ISBN: 978-1637557730) is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The book is distributed by APG, Ingram, the American Wholesale Book Company, Baker & Taylor, and Follett Library Resources.



