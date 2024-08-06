Symbiotic Capital, A First-Of-Its-Kind Life Science Credit Firm, Launches With More Than $600 Million Raised

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Symbiotic Capital Brings Together a World-Class Team of Scientists, Financiers and Entrepreneurs to Provide Credit Partnerships to Compelling Life Science Companies Around the World

Symbiotic Capital Held Final Closing of its Inaugural Fund and Has Already Originated Hundreds of Millions of Dollars of Credit Facilities

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbiotic Capital ("Symbiotic"), a global life science credit firm, was officially unveiled today with more than $600 million in capital committed and targeted for investments and co-investments. Symbiotic Capital is affiliated with

Bellco Capital ("Bellco"), the Los Angeles-based investment firm founded by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr. Arie Belldegrun. Symbiotic will structure and originate credit solutions to compelling life science companies to support scientific innovation across biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, tools, synthetic biology, and other healthcare subsectors.

"The life science industry continues to experience unprecedented productivity, innovation and scientific discovery as biotechnology and technology converge," said Symbiotic Co-Chairman Dr. Arie Belldegrun. "As the cost to research, develop and commercialize innovative therapeutics, devices, tools and other products has increased substantially throughout the sector, credit has become an increasingly important financing tool for established healthcare enterprises. With Symbiotic Capital, we have designed a science-first credit platform to fuel those endeavors."

"Over the past three decades, Bellco's ecosystem has partnered with visionaries across life sciences to build and invest in compelling enterprises and develop labs and innovation campuses. We are incredibly excited to launch Symbiotic Capital and unlock our ecosystem's resources, relationships, insights and 'patients first' mentality for borrowers throughout the healthcare industry," said Josh Bradley, Chief Investment Officer of Bellco and Symbiotic Co-Founder.

Symbiotic's integrated science team includes Dr. Franz Humer (former Chairman and CEO of Roche), Dr. Toby Cosgrove (former President and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic), UCLA scholars Dr. Jim Economou and Dr. Owen Witte, leading life science venture investors Amy Schulman and Helen Kim, and veteran life science company builder Joshua Kazam.

"Traditional financing institutions have struggled to meet the increasing capital needs for growing healthcare companies due to the complexity of the underlying science and competitive environment," said Russell Goldsmith, Symbiotic Co-Chairman and the former Chairman and CEO of City National Bank. "With Symbiotic Capital, we've assembled a uniquely qualified, multi-disciplinary and experienced team that brings together the best of traditional credit underwriting with deep sector fundamentals and expertise."

As life science companies fund ongoing research and development, capital expenditures and commercialization activities, credit financings can minimize the equity demands otherwise necessary for such operations and expansion.

"Credit is a more powerful tool when provided by a trusted partner that is aligned and able to support the borrower's entire enterprise," said Himani Bhalla, Symbiotic Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder. "Symbiotic's offerings build upon the traditional benefits of credit and provide partner-driven relationships to innovative life science companies around the world."

Symbiotic Capital is a life science credit firm that brings together decades of experience across life sciences, finance, and entrepreneurship. Our integration into a global life science ecosystem empowers us to provide lending solutions to fuel the growth of established life science companies around the world.

Bellco Capital is an investment firm founded in 2003 by Drs. Rebecka Belldegrun, M.D. and Arie Belldegrun, M.D. Over the decades, the Bellco ecosystem has incubated and built leading life science companies, invested in transformational science and developed life science real estate across the globe, generating immense value creation in the process.

