National Renewable Solutions Announces Promotions To Expand Its Executive Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Solutions (NRS or the Company), a US-based renewable company founded in 2011, announced four leadership promotions to charge the company's growth plans.

NRS will have commercialized approximately 1.2 GW of wind, solar and energy storage projects by the end of this year and will transition to owning and operating projects as an independent power producer in 2025. The Company has a rich history of and success in deploying a community-based stakeholder engagement model for its robust utility scale pipeline.

Lindsey Ransom is now Chief Commercial Officer, Mike Peck is Chief Operating Officer, Vineet Parkhe is Chief Technology Officer and Ben Klassen is Chief Legal Officer.

Bill Whitlock, Chief Executive Officer, NRS,

said, "Part of the joy of growing NRS is creating new and expanded opportunities for our people alongside the growth and maturation of the company. Today we are thrilled to recognize NRS values of integrity, innovation, commitment and community as we announce promotions within our senior leadership. These four individuals will continue to make our company stronger and lead our transition to an independent power producer."





As a founding member of NRS, Lindsey has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2011. As the company has expanded its capabilities, she will now take on a new role as the Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing offtake origination strategy, commercial markets and regulatory affairs, policy, ESG and communications functions.

Mike has served as SVP – Operations since February 2024, supporting the completion of late-stage development projects, and preparing for operations post-commercial operation. In his expanded role as Chief Operating Officer, he will draw upon his 16 years of renewable energy industry experience to lead NRS in strategically improving its operations capabilities.

Vineet joined NRS in 2023 as SVP - Engineering to build out a team and processes that enhance NRS' technical approach to development, construction and operations. As Chief Technology Officer, he and his team will continue to collaborate across the organization, and drive technical rigor, efficiency and innovation across all aspects of NRS' business. Ben has served as General Counsel since joining NRS in February 2022. He has brought practical and solution driven leadership to important transactions at NRS. He will now be Chief Legal Officer, focusing on risk management and direction of legal strategy as NRS continues to grow its portfolio of renewable energy projects.

About National Renewable Solutions

Founded in 2011, NRS originates, acquires and develops renewable energy projects throughout the US at various stages, including from greenfield through operations. NRS is owned by an investment fund managed by an investment management subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc and with its capital markets support and global reach, NRS has positioned itself as a major player in the U.S. renewable energy market.

SOURCE National Renewable Solutions