(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mosquito Repellents and Care 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mosquito repellents and care market is forecasted to grow by USD 2.75 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increase in number of awareness campaigns by organizations and vendors, increasing number of mosquito-borne diseases, and increasing demand from developing countries.

This study identifies the increasing demand for organic repellents as one of the prime reasons driving the mosquito repellents and care market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for repellent bands and increase in number of advertisements, social media reach, and celebrity endorsements will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The mosquito repellents and care market is segmented as below:



By Product



Self-applicable

Others

By Region



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mosquito repellents and care market vendors.

Also, the mosquito repellents and care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



3M Co.

BASF SE

Coghlan's Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd.

Enesis Group

Global Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd.

Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar Ltd.

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Goodluck Syndicate

Herbal Strategi Homecare Pvt. Ltd.

Jyothy Labs Ltd.

Murphy's Naturals Inc.

Natura and Co Holding SA

Pact Group Holdings Ltd.

PIC Corp.

Quantum Health

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Vertellus Holdings LLC

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900