Plansource Welcomes Jennifer Zador As General Counsel And Chief Compliance Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) and Compliance leader with more than 20 years of experience to drive legal strategy at PlanSource

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource , a leading cloud-based benefits engagement platform, welcomes Jennifer Zador as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, Jennifer will lead the company's corporate legal strategy and oversee the legal and compliance teams.



“I've had the privilege to serve as the General Counsel for a range of innovative, high-growth software companies during the course of my career,” said Jennifer Zador.“I chose PlanSource to be a part of a great team and company that impacts people and their lives so directly. I look forward to being at the forefront of emerging legal and compliance issues in the employee benefits industry.”

Jennifer brings a proven track record with more than 20 years of experience achieving business goals while reducing risk, developing key legal policies, and driving regulatory and legal compliance. Prior to joining PlanSource, Jennifer served as the General Counsel to emerging growth companies, including Heap, Pendo and Formstack, and was the Assistant General Counsel at SolarWinds. Jennifer began her legal career at DLA Piper US LLP in Washington DC and McDonald Hopkins in Cleveland, Ohio, focusing her practice on technology companies and intellectual property. Jennifer earned her J.D. from Case Western Reserve and a B.S. in Business Administration from John Carroll University.

“I'm thrilled to have Jennifer join the PlanSource team and bring her legal expertise to our company,” said Mike Morini, CEO of PlanSource.“Jennifer's experience with growing software companies driving legal strategy and passion for people will bring an exciting new energy to our team.”

Jennifer joins PlanSource at a time of strategic growth. In 2023, more than 760 new employers selected PlanSource as their benefits engagement platform, representing nearly 500,000 employees, which resulted in a nearly 20% increase in consumer platform traffic. PlanSource kicked off 2024 with major investments being made in the platform and overall experience for customers and partners.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com .

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact

Jeanne Achille

The Devon Group for PlanSource

+1-732-706-0123 ext. 700

...

Cat Miller

Vice President of Marketing and Communications,