Simitree Welcomes New Industry Experts Colleen Lazar And Brittney Lovely

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hamden, CT, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimiTree, a leading provider of tech-enabled business solutions for post-acute and behavioral organizations, is pleased to announce the expansion of its behavioral health team with the appointments of two veterans:

Colleen Lazaar steps into the role of Business Development Executive with over 12 years' experience serving to support better patient outcomes and optimizing practice operational efficiency and revenue. She specializes in identifying ways to navigate the complexities of clinical, financial, and operational processes providing clear solutions optimizing practice performance. Colleen is active in the community through the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, and various organizations that support the needs of women and families.

Brittn e y Lovely also joins the team as a Business Development Executive. She is a dedicated professional with a diverse background in healthcare, entrepreneurship, and behavioral health technology. She leverages her extensive experience in Behavioral Health Business Development to support and enhance the solutions that contribute to the overall success of an organization. Brittney believes quality care is the cornerstone of exceptional outcomes, and I am committed to collaborating with like-minded facilities to drive meaningful change.

“We're thrilled to welcome Colleen and Brittney to our behavioral health team as business development executives,” stated Jason Bennett, VP of Sales, Behavioral Health.“Their expertise and passion for this field will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and support our clients. I'm confident they'll play a key role in SimiTree's growth and in helping more behavioral health organizations thrive.”

These appointments underscore SimiTree's dedication to enhancing its capabilities and achieving success in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

SimiTree provides industry-leading, tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management, coding, professional services, data analytics, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations. SimiTree's solutions support organizations in streamlining their operations, improving patient outcomes, and boosting their revenues. For more information, visit .

