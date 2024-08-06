Ingalls Information Security And 2AF Continue Partnership For Advanced ATO Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The renewed partnership will continue to boost cybersecurity and streamline the ATO process for 2AF's mission-critical systems and operations.

- Brad Schrack, Ingalls ISSM Lead IntegratorWOODWORTH, LA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ingalls Information Security , a Louisiana-based cybersecurity company, is thrilled to announce the continued collaboration with 2nd Air Force (2AF) / A6 Directorate to address their need for streamlined Authorization to Operate (ATO) capability. Renewing the partnership for another year underscores Ingalls' commitment to strengthening the security and resilience of 2AF systems and the broader defense community.With this award, Ingalls will continue to leverage its cutting-edge cybersecurity solution, Cybersecurity Assurance Readiness (CSAR)/RMF Pro , to assist 2AF in the identification of various IT types and streamlining the ATO process.CSAR/RMF Pro is a software automation tool that streamlines and simplifies the path to ATO approval. CSAR/RMF Pro supports the Prepare and Categorize Steps of the Risk Management Framework (RMF), aiming to accelerate the system identification and classification process as systems enter the RMF process to achieve an ATO.“The partnership with Ingalls, the 2AF/A6 Directorate, and its associated Wings has grown stronger by the day,” said Brad Schrack, Ingalls ISSM Lead Integrator.“The commitment to continue the effort to secure 2AF IT systems is based on the progress that has been made and the work that remains, and we look forward to supporting 2AF and its dedicated personnel.”2AF/A6 gains access to the latest technology by tapping into Ingalls CSAR/RMF Pro along with its pool of talented RMF advisors and Information System Security Managers (ISSM), a critical component of the RMF process.Key achievements and ongoing benefits of the partnership include:Enhanced cybersecurity readiness: The collaboration has strengthened 2AF's ability to identify and categorize IT systems entering the RMF process.Automated compliance: Ingalls' solution automates mandatory Air Force ATO forms, enabling users to keep pace with RMF requirements more efficiently during the RMF Prepare Step .Scalable and responsive services: The partnership has demonstrated the effectiveness of repeatable and sustainable Assessment & Authorization (A&A) services.This contract highlights Ingalls Information Security's commitment to providing innovative and customized solutions that meet the dynamic challenges faced by the Department of Defense. By collaborating with the 2AF/A6 Directorate, Ingalls seeks to establish a new benchmark for cybersecurity excellence within the military and defense sectors.”By leveraging our combined expertise and dedication, we aim to achieve even more significant milestones during this next year,” said Brandi Pickett, Director of Government Programs.“Our joint efforts are crucial in strengthening our defenses and ensuring the resilience of 2AF systems. We remain committed to this partnership and the mission of 2AF.”###ABOUT INGALLS INFORMATION SECURITYSince 2010, Ingalls Information Security has provided technology-enabled, integrated cybersecurity risk management services. Ingalls' diverse experience across military/defense intelligence, network security, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions has honed a powerful edge in preventing and responding to cyberattacks. Ingalls' expertise focuses on four business lines of service: Managed Extended Detection and Response, Incident Response, Professional Services, and Government Programs. In 2021, Ingalls formally launched the Government Programs Department to specialize in DoD cybersecurity solutions, including CMMC preparation and assessment, DFARS Compliance expertise, and ATO/RMF support. The company's core focus is establishing Louisiana as a cybersecurity center of excellence and bringing 5,000 industry jobs into the state.To learn more about Ingalls, please visit

