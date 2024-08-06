Sophia GENETICS Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH ), a cloud-native software company and leader in data-driven medicine, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter

2024 Financial Update



Revenue was $15.8 million, up 5% year-over-year; Constant currency revenue excluding revenue was $16.0 million, up 7% year-over-year

Gross margins were 68.2% on a reported basis and 73.2% on an adjusted basis, up from 66.7% and 70.0% in the prior year period, respectively Operating loss was $15.0 million on a reported basis and $9.9 million on an adjusted basis, representing year-over-year improvements of 25% and 32%, respectively

2024 Financial Outlook



Full-year revenue is now expected to be between $65 million and $67 million, representing growth of 4% to 7% compared to FY 2023

Adjusted gross margin is now expected to be between 72.0% to 72.5%, compared to 72.2% in FY 2023 Adjusted operating loss guidance remains unchanged and is expected to be between $45M and $50M, compared to $55.9 million in FY 2023

"We delivered another quarter of strong forward-looking indicators and continued bottom-line improvements in Q2, despite facing macro-related headwinds in BioPharma and EMEA which offset outsized performance in the U.S.," said Jurgi Camblong, PhD., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. "We believe the headwinds we are facing are temporary in nature and remain encouraged by positive new business momentum, such as bookings and new customers signed, which will materialize as revenue later this year and into 2025. Despite the headwinds, I'm proud that we delivered a 32% year-over-year improvement to adjusted operating loss during the quarter and that disciplined spending has kept our path to profitability on track."

Camblong added, "Looking ahead, we remain confident in our long-term growth and in the growth prospects of our end markets. Exciting catalysts such as the continued success of MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDMTM, a suite of new applications launching this year, and refreshed momentum in our BioPharma business offer meaningful upside and give us conviction in a medium-term growth recovery."

Business Highlights

Expanding usage of SOPHiA DDMTM worldwide



Reached 457 core genomics customers as of June 30, 2024, who used SOPHiA DDMTM over the past 12 months to analyze patients with cancer or rare diseases, up from 434 customers at the end of Q2 2023

Performed approximately 87,000 analyses on SOPHiA DDMTM

in Q2 2024, representing 12% year-over-year analysis volume growth or 14% growth when excluding COVID-related analyses Delivered strong growth in the U.S. and Canada with over 40% year-over-year analysis volume growth in NORAM

Accelerating adoption of SOPHiA DDMTM by landing new Clinical customers



Landed 20 new core genomic customers in Q2 2024 who will implement SOPHiA DDMTM and begin generating revenue over the next twelve months, continuing the positive trend of solid bookings momentum Signed major new customers across geographies including Detroit Medical Center in the U.S. who is adopting SOPHiA DDMTM

for Hematology Oncology and the NHS's North Bristol Trust in the U.K. who is adopting both the Homologous Recombination Deficiency ("HRD") application on SOPHiA DDMTM

and MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDMTM

Building strong business momentum with new product launches



Launched a new SOPHiA DDMTM

application for measuring Minimal Residual Disease ("MRD") for Acute Myeloid Leukemia during the quarter

Announced a Q4 2024 launch for MSK-IMPACT® powered with SOPHiA DDMTM, the decentralized, Solid Tumor profiling counterpart to MSK-ACCESS®; Signed two customers to the application, several months ahead of launch Announced a collaboration with Microsoft and NVIDIA to launch a scalable Whole Genome Sequencing ("WGS") application on SOPHiA DDMTM

by the end of the year

Growing sustainably by maintaining an obsession with operational excellence



Remained laser-focused on operational excellence by improving adjusted operating loss 32% year-over-year in Q2 2024

Delivered adjusted gross margin of 73.2% as we continue to optimize compute and leverage the scale of the cloud-native SOPHiA DDMTM

platform Reaffirmed commitment to achieve adjusted operating profitability within the next 2 years; Current cash and existing capital resources are expected to be sufficient to reach adjusted operating profitability

Accelerated planned growth initiatives to offset headwinds in BioPharma and EMEA



Restructured the BioPharma business by separating Data and Diagnostics offerings; Refocused BioPharma sales efforts to target smaller, more repeatable business in higher volumes to expedite sales cycles Reallocated Clinical sales resources from established EMEA markets to higher-growth markets such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and the Middle East; Implemented a more strategic approach to winning key, high-volume accounts, including investments in certain, strategic accounts to displace competition and win market share

Earnings Call and Webcast Information

SOPHiA GENETICS will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the second quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, August

6, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (08:00) Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. (14:00) Central European Time. The call will be webcast live on the SOPHiA GENETICS Investor Relations website, sophiagenetics. Additionally, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the SOPHiA GENETICS website after its completion.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Other than with respect to revenue, the Company only provides guidance on a non-IFRS basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted gross margin (non-IFRS measure) to gross margin (the most comparable IFRS financial measure), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying amortization of capitalized research & development expenses that are necessary for such reconciliation. In addition, the Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted operating loss (non-IFRS measure) to operating loss (the most comparable IFRS financial measure), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying amortization of capitalized research & development expenses and intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, and non-cash portion of pensions paid in excess of actual contributions, that are necessary for such reconciliation.

To provide investors with additional information regarding the company's financial results, SOPHiA GENETICS has disclosed here and elsewhere in this earnings release the following non-IFRS measures:



Adjusted gross profit, which the company calculates as revenue minus cost of revenue adjusted to exclude amortization of capitalized research and development expenses;

Adjusted gross profit margin, which the company calculates as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue; Adjusted operating loss, which the company calculates as operating loss adjusted to exclude amortization of capitalized research and development expenses, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, and non-cash portion of pensions expense paid in excess of actual contributions to match the actuarial expense.

These non-IFRS measures are key measures used by SOPHiA GENETICS management and board of directors to evaluate its operating performance and generate future operating plans. The exclusion of certain expenses facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and certain variable charges. Accordingly, the company believes that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors.

These non-IFRS measures have limitations as financial measures, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of SOPHiA GENETICS' results as reported under IFRS. Some of these limitations are:



These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of amortization of capitalized research and development expenses and intangible assets. Although amortization is a non-cash charge, the assets being amortized may need to be replaced in the future and these non-IFRS measures do not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;

These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a recurring expense in the company's business and an important part of its compensation strategy;

These non-IFRS measures exclude the impact of the non-cash portion of pensions paid in excess of actual contributions to match actuarial expenses. Pension expenses have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a recurring expense in the business; and Other companies, including companies in the company's industry, may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, you should consider these non-IFRS measures alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income and other IFRS results.

The tables below provide the reconciliation of the most comparable IFRS measures to the non-IFRS measures for the periods presented.

Presentation of Constant Currency Revenue and Excluding COVID-19-Related Revenue

SOPHiA GENETICS operates internationally, and its revenues are generated primarily in the U.S. dollar, the euro and Swiss franc and, to a lesser extent, British pound, Australian dollar, Brazilian real, Turkish lira and Canadian dollar depending on the company's customers' geographic locations. Changes in revenue include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We present the non-IFRS financial measure "constant currency revenue" (or similar terms such as constant currency revenue growth) to show changes in revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Under IFRS, revenues received in local (non-U.S. dollar) currencies are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rate for the month in which the transaction occurred. When the company uses the term "constant currency", it means that it has translated local currency revenues for the current reporting period into U.S. dollars using the same average foreign currency exchange rates for the conversion of revenues into U.S. dollars that we used to translate local currency revenues for the comparable reporting period of the prior year. The company then calculates the difference between the IFRS revenue and the constant currency revenue to yield the "constant currency impact" for the current period.

The company's management and board of directors use constant currency revenue growth to evaluate growth and generate future operating plans. The exclusion of the impact of exchange rate fluctuations provides comparability across reporting periods and reflects the effects of customer acquisition efforts and land-and-expand strategy. Accordingly, it believes that this non-IFRS measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating revenue growth in the same manner as the management and board of directors. However, this non-IFRS measure has limitations, particularly as the exchange rate effects that are eliminated could constitute a significant element of its revenue and could significantly impact performance and prospects. Because of these limitations, you should consider this non-IFRS measure alongside other financial performance measures, including revenue and revenue growth presented in accordance with IFRS and other IFRS results.

In addition to constant currency revenue, the company presents constant currency revenue excluding COVID-19-related revenue to further remove the effects of revenues that are derived from sales of COVID-19-related offerings, including a NGS assay for COVID-19 that leverages the SOPHiA DDMTM

Platform and related products and solutions analytical capabilities and COVID-19 bundled access products. SOPHiA GENETICS do not believe that these revenues reflect its core business of commercializing its platform because the company's COVID-19 solution was offered to address specific market demand by its customers for analytical capabilities to assist with their testing operations. The company does not anticipate additional development of its COVID-19-related solution as the pandemic transitions into a more endemic phase and as customer demand continues to decline. Further, COVID-19-related revenues did not constitute, and the company does not expect COVID-19-related revenues to constitute in the future, a significant part of its revenue. Accordingly, the company believes that this non-IFRS measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its revenue growth. However, this non-IFRS measure has limitations, including that COVID-19-related revenues contributed to the company's cash position, and other companies may define COVID-19-related revenues differently. Because of these limitations, you should consider this non-IFRS measure alongside other financial performance measures, including revenue and revenue growth presented in accordance with IFRS and other IFRS results.

The table below provides the reconciliation of the most comparable IFRS growth measures to the non-IFRS growth measures for the current period.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH ) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of SOPHiA DDMTM, a platform that analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding SOPHiA GENETICS future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products and technology, partnerships and collaborations, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on SOPHiA GENETICS' management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the company's management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in the company's expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.