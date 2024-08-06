

The growth in the FTTH/B market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the surging demand for high-speed and reliable internet services, fueled by the proliferation of digital applications and smart devices, is boosting the adoption of FTTH/B networks. Secondly, advancements in fiber optic technology and network architectures are reducing deployment costs and improving the efficiency of fiber networks. Thirdly, government initiatives and funding programs aimed at expanding broadband access are supporting the growth of FTTH/B infrastructure.

Additionally, the rising trend of remote work, online education, and digital entertainment is driving the need for robust and high-capacity broadband networks. Lastly, the increasing focus on smart city development and the Internet of Things (IoT) is creating new opportunities for FTTH/B networks, as these technologies rely on high-speed and reliable internet connectivity to function effectively.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps Download Speed FTTH/B segment, which is expected to reach US$24.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.7%. The 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps Download Speed FTTH/B segment is also set to grow at 12.9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.4% CAGR to reach $15.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

