Gambling Market Analysis And Forecast 2024-2028: Regional Growth Trends And Opportunities For Online & Offline Lottery, Betting, And Casino

The gambling market is forecasted to grow by USD 262.1 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing betting on e-sports, high penetration of smartphones, and growing disposable income.

The study identifies the introduction of gambling as one of the prime reasons driving the gambling market growth during the next few years. Also, use of AI in online gambling and emergence of VR as a cure for gambling addiction will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The gambling market is segmented as below:



By Type



Lottery



Betting

Casino

By Platform



Offline

Online

By Region



North America



APAC



Europe



South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gambling market vendors.

Also, the gambling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



888 Holdings PLC

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Betsson AB

Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Crown Resorts Limited

Entain PLC

EquiLottery LLC

Flutter Entertainment PLC

Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd.

International Game Technology PLC

INTRALOT SA

Kindred Group PLC

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

MGM Resorts International

New York State Gaming Commission

SkyCity Entertainment Group The Betway Group

