Vivid Seats Delivers Strong Second Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q2 2024 Revenues of $198 Million (+20% YoY) CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats” or“we”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today provided results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"In the second quarter we executed with discipline, delivering great results while opportunistically leveraging our unique assets and capabilities," said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO. "20% year-over-year revenue growth and 42% year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth are a testament to the differentiated platform we have built. With our mix of buyer repeat orders continuing to trend higher in 2024, we continue to foster loyalty on both sides of our ecosystem and drive continued profitable growth." Second Quarter 2024 Key Operational and Financial Metrics

Marketplace GOV of $998.1 million – up 5% from $953.7 million in Q2 2023

Revenues of $198.3 million – up 20% from $165.4 million in Q2 2023

Net loss of $1.2 million – down from net income of $38.3 million in Q2 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $44.2 million – up 42% from $31.1 million in Q2 2023 "In the second quarter we delivered robust revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth, demonstrating our ability to navigate varying competitive landscapes," said Lawrence Fey, Vivid Seats CFO. "In the second quarter, we also refinanced and up-sized our term loan and were able to reduce our interest rate while adding $125 million of cash to our balance sheet. We will continue to evaluate opportunities to deploy our cash balance across share repurchases and strategic M&A." Key Performance Indicators ('000s)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Marketplace GOV(1) $ 998,065 $ 953,739 $ 2,026,543 $ 1,809,267 Total Marketplace orders(2) 3,097 2,627 5,974 4,902 Total Resale orders(3) 101 76 200 163 Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 44,178 $ 31,077 $ 83,096 $ 73,512





(1) Marketplace Gross Order Value ("Marketplace GOV") represents the total transactional amount of Marketplace segment orders placed on our platform in a period, inclusive of fees, exclusive of taxes and net of cancellations that occurred during that period. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, Marketplace GOV was negatively impacted by cancellations in the amount of $21.2 million and $39.4 million, respectively, compared to $11.7 million and $23.8 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Total Marketplace orders represents the volume of Marketplace segment orders placed on our platform in a period, net of cancellations that occurred during that period. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, our Marketplace segment experienced 52,392 and 102,441 cancellations, respectively, compared to 29,351 and 49,831 cancellations during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. (3) Total Resale orders represents the volume of Resale segment orders in a period, net of cancellations that occurred during that period. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, our Resale segment experienced 1,211 and 2,083 cancellations, respectively, compared to 827 and 1,512 cancellations during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. (4) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as provides a useful measure for making period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. See the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for more information and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

2024 Financial Outlook

Vivid Seats now anticipates Marketplace GOV, Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2024 to be:



Marketplace GOV in the range of $4.0 billion to $4.3 billion (previously $4.2 billion to $4.5 billion)

Revenues in the range of $810.0 million to $830.0 million (previously $810.0 million to $840.0 million) Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $160.0 million to $170.0 million*

Additional detail around the 2024 outlook will be available on the second quarter 2024 earnings call.

*We calculate forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA based on internal forecasts that omit certain information that would be included in forward-looking net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We do not attempt to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to forward-looking net income because the timing and/or probable significance of certain excluded items that have not yet occurred and are out of our control is inherently uncertain and unavailable without unreasonable efforts. Such items could have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future GAAP financial results.

VIVID SEATS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 234,289 $ 125,484 Restricted cash 6,136 6,950 Accounts receivable – net 68,628 58,481 Inventory – net 30,249 21,018 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,519 34,061 Total current assets 370,821 245,994 Property and equipment – net 9,663 10,156 Right-of-use assets – net 9,692 9,826 Intangible assets – net 227,054 241,155 Goodwill 941,507 947,359 Deferred tax assets 85,073 85,564 Investments 7,245 6,993 Other non-current assets 3,647 3,052 Total assets $ 1,654,702 $ 1,550,099 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 266,502 $ 257,514 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 168,983 191,642 Deferred revenue 30,173 34,674 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,950 3,933 Total current liabilities 469,608 487,763 Long-term debt – net 386,506 264,632 Long-term lease liabilities 16,104 16,215 TRA liability 162,233 165,699 Other liabilities 26,146 29,031 Total long-term liabilities 590,989 475,577 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Redeemable noncontrolling interests 438,294 481,742 Shareholders' equity Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 142,554,703 and 141,167,311 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 14 14 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 76,225,000 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,164,240 1,096,430 Treasury stock, at cost, 10,750,153 and 7,291,497 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (72,655 ) (52,586 ) Accumulated deficit (934,580 ) (939,596 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,216 ) 747 Total Shareholders' equity 155,811 105,017 Total liabilities, Redeemable noncontrolling interests, and Shareholders' equity $ 1,654,702 $ 1,550,099





VIVID SEATS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 198,316 $ 165,380 $ 389,168 $ 326,443 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 48,765 42,616 98,348 80,376 Marketing and selling 70,114 65,192 137,861 119,964 General and administrative 61,053 38,307 103,420 70,696 Depreciation and amortization 10,502 2,704 20,985 5,302 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (1,052 ) - (1,018 ) Income from operations 7,882 17,613 28,554 51,123 Other expense: - Interest expense – net 5,324 2,772 10,406 6,052 Other expense 3,202 1,000 5,784 673 Income (loss) before income taxes (644 ) 13,841 12,364 44,398 Income tax expense (benefit) 577 (24,485 ) 2,846 (24,200 ) Net income (loss) (1,221 ) 38,326 9,518 68,598 Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (160 ) 7,614 4,505 25,704 Net income (loss) attributable to Class A Common Stockholders $ (1,061 ) $ 30,712 $ 5,013 $ 42,894





VIVID SEATS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 9,518 $ 68,598 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,985 5,302 Amortization of leases 843 295 Amortization of deferred financing costs 453 453 Equity-based compensation expense 27,600 12,910 Change in fair value of warrants (1,761 ) 673 Loss on asset disposals 122 17 Deferred taxes 156 (24,577 ) Change in fair value of derivative asset 81 - Non-cash interest income (291 ) - Foreign currency revaluation loss 5,798 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (1,018 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable – net (10,644 ) (9,770 ) Inventory – net (9,245 ) (15,227 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,541 (16,696 ) Accounts payable 10,084 42,905 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (25,803 ) 13,586 Deferred revenue (4,505 ) (1,913 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities (573 ) 7,132 Net cash provided by operating activities 25,359 82,670 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (378 ) (606 ) Purchases of personal seat licenses (737 ) (486 ) Investments in developed technology (9,433 ) (4,491 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,548 ) (5,583 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments of February 2022 First Lien Loan (689 ) (1,375 ) Repurchase of common stock as treasury stock (20,069 ) (7,612 ) Tax distributions (6,414 ) (11,016 ) Payments of Shoko Chukin Bank Loan (2,655 ) - Payments for taxes related to net settlement of equity incentive awards (565 ) - Proceeds from June 2024 First Lien Loan 125,500 - Payments of deferred financing costs and other debt-related costs (315 ) - Payment of liabilities under Tax Receivable Agreement (77 ) - Cash paid for milestone payments - (2,500 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 94,716 (22,503 ) Impact of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,536 ) - Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 107,991 54,584 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 132,434 252,290 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 240,425 $ 306,874 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 16,108 $ 7,261 Cash paid for income tax $ 3,285 $ 401

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



We present Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, because it is a measure frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe this measure is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because it excludes the impact of items that are outside of our control or not reflective of ongoing performance related directly to the operation of our business.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to analyzing operating expenses, evaluating performance, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting. Moreover, we believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as provides a useful measure for making period-to-period comparisons of our business performance and highlighting trends in our operating results.

Adjusted EBITDA is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect all amounts associated with our operating results as determined in accordance with GAAP and may exclude recurring costs such as interest expense – net, equity-based compensation, litigation, settlements and related costs, change in fair value of warrants, change in fair value of derivative assets and foreign currency revaluation (gains)/losses. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, thereby limiting its usefulness as a comparative tool. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (1,221 ) $ 38,326 $ 9,518 $ 68,598 Income tax expense (benefit) 577 (24,485 ) 2,846 (24,200 ) Interest expense – net 5,324 2,772 10,406 6,052 Depreciation and amortization 10,502 2,704 20,985 5,302 Sales tax liability(1) 4,819 - 2,088 - Transaction costs(2) 3,507 4,488 5,406 4,944 Equity-based compensation(3) 19,112 7,380 27,600 12,910 Litigation, settlements and related costs(4) 4 (66 ) 7 234 Change in fair value of warrants(5) (1,301 ) 1,000 (1,761 ) 673 Change in fair value of derivative asset(6) 43 - 81 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration(7) - (1,052 ) - (1,018 ) Loss on asset disposals(8) 20 10 122 17 Foreign currency revaluation loss(9) 2,792 - 5,798 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,178 $ 31,077 $ 83,096 $ 73,512





(1) We have historically incurred sales tax expense in jurisdictions where we expected to collect and remit indirect taxes, but were not yet collecting from customers. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, we accrued for additional sales and indirect tax liabilities in jurisdictions where we are not yet collecting from the customer and settled certain local admission tax liabilities for less than the amount that was accrued as of December 31, 2023. (2) Relates to legal, accounting, tax and other professional fees; personnel-related costs, which consist of retention bonuses; integration costs; and other transaction-related expenses. Costs in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 primarily related to the refinancing of the February 2022 First Lien Loan with the June 2024 First Lien Loan, share repurchases, acquisitions and strategic investments. Costs in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 primarily related to a secondary offering of our Class A common stock, acquisitions and strategic investments. (3) Relates to equity granted pursuant to our 2021 Incentive Award Plan, as amended, and profits interests issued prior to our merger transaction with Horizon Acquisition Corporation (the“Merger Transaction”), neither of which are considered indicative of our core operating performance. (4) Relates to external legal costs, settlement costs and insurance recoveries that were unrelated to our core business operations. (5) Relates to the revaluation of warrants to purchase common units of Hoya Intermediate, LLC held by Hoya Topco, LLC following the Merger Transaction. (6) Relates to the revaluation of derivatives recorded at fair value. (7) Relates to the revaluation of Vivid Picks cash earnouts. (8) Relates to asset disposals, which are not considered indicative of our core operating performance. (9) Relates to unrealized foreign currency revaluation loss from the remeasurement of non-operating assets and liabilities denominated in non-functional currencies on the balance sheet date.