Probe Gold Advances Permitting For Novador Project

Probe has officially submitted the "Project Notice" for Novador project to Quebec's of the Environment (MELCCFP).

With this filing, Probe has now initiated the permitting process at both and provincial levels, with guidelines expected this month from both levels of government.

As part of the federal approval process, Probe has successfully conducted public hearings on the draft impact statement guidelines, engaging with the community and stakeholders. This progress brings Probe one step closer to the Impact Assessment, a pivotal milestone towards securing permits for the Novador project.

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROBE GOLD INC. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the official submission of the“Project Notice” with the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (MELCCFP) at the Quebec provincial level. This submission follows Probe's earlier filing of the Initial Project Description and Detailed Project Description with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) at the federal level, steps required under Canadian law for the advancement of a mining project towards construction and production.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe Gold, states,“We have now officially commenced the permitting process at both the federal and provincial levels, marking a significant milestone for the Novador project. We eagerly await guidelines from both governments and look forward to working closely with our stakeholders and government regulators as we navigate the environmental permitting process.”

Yves Dessureault, COO of Probe Gold, states,“With this submittal, we are officially starting the provincial environmental permitting process in Quebec. Following the submittal of the Detailed Project Description earlier in Q2 2024, the IAAC has held public hearings on their draft tailored impact statement guidelines. Thus, we expect that by the end of August 2024, we will have both the Federal and Provincial guidelines for the EIS/EIA of the Novador project. This is a very significant milestone for the development of the project and represents the end of Phase 1 at the Federal level. We are very proud of this achievement, and we will continue to engage with Indigenous groups and local communities to identify key priorities to make the Project Novador a success.”

By filing its Project Notice, Probe notifies the Minister of its intention to carry out the Novador project. Subsequently, the Minister will send guidelines specifying the required elements for the impact study. These elements include the project context, public information and consultation procedures, description of the implementation environment and variants, identified issues, impact analysis with proposed mitigation and compensation measures, preliminary emergency measures plan, and preliminary environmental monitoring and follow-up programs.









Figure 1: Federal and Provincial Environmental Permitting Process



Probe Gold will work closely with the IAAC and the MELCCFP throughout the environmental assessment process to ensure the responsible execution of the Novador project. Indigenous groups and other stakeholders will play an important role in the development of the project, as their collaboration throughout the development of the project is essential.

About Probe Gold:

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to exploring and developing high-quality gold projects. Notably, it owns 100% of its flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Quebec, as well as an early-stage Detour Gold Quebec project. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1685-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company's recent Novador updated Preliminary Economic Assessment outlines a robust mining plan with an average annual gold production of 255,000 ounces over a 12.6-year mine life.

Forward-Looking Statements

