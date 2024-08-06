(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wind Turbine Protection by Equipment (Blades, Nacelles, Towers), Protection Type (Coatings (Epoxy, Polyurethane) and Tapes & Films), End User (Onshore and Offshore), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wind turbine protection market is forecast to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2029 from an estimated USD 1.7 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period (2024-2029). The increasing demand for renewable energy sources, operational cost reduction, and growing need for efficient solutions for longer wind turbine life are the key factors driving the wind turbine protection market.



Blades: The fastest segment of the wind turbine protection market, by equipment

Based on equipment, the wind turbine protection market has been split into four types: Blades, Tower, Nacelle and others. Blades is expected to be the fastest segment in the market. The Wind Turbine Protection market by equipment for blades is critical for ensuring the efficiency and longevity of wind turbines, especially as they operate under intense environmental stress. The leading edges of wind turbine blades are vulnerable to damage from rain, hail, sand, and other environmental factors.

Coatings segment is expected to emerge as the fastest segment by Protection type

Based on Protection type, the wind turbine protection market has been segmented into Coatings, Tapes & films. Coatings is expected to be the fastest segment in the market. The coatings segment in the wind turbine protection market plays a crucial role in enhancing the durability and efficiency of wind turbines. These coatings, crafted from materials such as polyurethanes, epoxies, and fluoropolymers, are applied to various turbine components to safeguard them from environmental and operational stresses.

Asia pacific is expected to be the largest region in the wind turbine protection market

Asia pacific is expected to be the largest region in the wind turbine protection market between 2024 -2029. The market in Asia pacific comprises China, India, Japan and Australia. The growth of the wind turbine protection market in the Asia pacific region is largely supported by countries like China and India. The Asia Pacific region experiences a wide range of extreme weather conditions, from typhoons in East Asia to cyclones in the Indian Ocean, necessitating robust protection systems for wind turbines. Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the wind turbine protection market, by protection type, by equipment, by end user, for various regions. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the wind turbine protection market. The market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the Wind turbine protection market are BASF SE (Germany), 3M (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Hempel A/S (Denmark). Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 206 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rising Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources

Growing Demand for Protection Solutions to Extend Life and Reduce Operational Cost of Wind Turbines

Restraints

High Investments in Wind Turbine Installation

Opportunities

Growing Research and Development (R&D) for Improving Efficiency of Wind Protection Coating Materials

Challenges Development of Cost-Effective Protection Materials Under Stringent Environmental Regulations

Case Study Analysis



Covestro with Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology (TMT) Developed and Implemented Polyurethane Resin for Wind Turbine Blades

Polytech Implemented Rain Erosion Tester from R&D Test Systems to Validate Durability of Products Against Rain Erosion Researchers Mitigated Rain Erosion Impact on Wind Turbine Blades in Western Europe by Implementing Targeted Erosion Protection Measures, such as Advanced Coatings and Blade Designs

Technology Analysis



Key Technology

Leading Edge Protection Coatings

Adjacent Technology Ice Prevention Coatings

Pricing Analysis



Indicative Pricing Trend, by Protection Type Average Selling Price (ASP) Trend, by Region

Companies Featured



3M

Hempel A/S

AkzoNobel N.V.

Trelleborg AB

BASF SE

Covestro AG

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Sika AG

Teknos Group

Jotun

Polytech

PPG Industries, Inc.

LM Wind Power

GEV Wind Power Limited

Mankiewicz

DuPont

Belzona International Ltd.

Kraiburg Holding SE & Co. KG

Tesa Tapes (India) Private Limited

Dopag India Pvt Ltd.

Aerox

PES-Performance

Thermion

Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd Bergolin GmbH & Co. KG

