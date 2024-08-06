Third-Party Risk Management Market Growth Expected To See Next Level With Metricstream, Resolver, Deloitte, Pwc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Third-Party Risk Management is projected to grow by USD 19.2 Billion at a CAGR of 18.4%, reaching USD 6.7 Billion by 2030.

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Third-Party Risk Management market to witness a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Third-Party Risk Management Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Third-Party Risk Management market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities, and constraints in the Third-Party Risk Management market. The Third-Party Risk Management market size is estimated to increase by USD 19.2 Billion at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2024 to 2030. Additionally, the players who are also part of the research coverage are Ey (United Kingdom), Processunity (United States), BitSight Technologies (United States), Rapid ratings (United States), Aravo Solutions (United States).Definition:The Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) market encompasses the range of services, software, and processes employed by organizations to assess, monitor, and manage risks associated with their interactions with external entities, such as suppliers, vendors, contractors, and service providers. The Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) market encompasses the range of services, software, and processes employed by organizations to assess, monitor, and manage risks associated with their interactions with external entities, such as suppliers, vendors, contractors, and service providers. The goal is to mitigate risks that could potentially impact an organization's operations, reputation, legal compliance, and financial health.

Market Drivers:
Increased supply chain complexity and outsourcing, heightened regulatory environment, cyber security threats, corporate social responsibility, and ethical sourcing

Market Opportunities:
Expanding the scope of third-party relationships, technological advancements, supply chain resilience, and business continuity

In-depth analysis of Third-Party Risk Management market segments by Types: By Solution (Financial Control Management, Contract Management, Operational Risk Management, Audit Management, Compliance Management, Others)

Detailed analysis of Third-Party Risk Management market segments by Applications: By Service (Consulting, Integration and Design, Support and Maintenance)

Major Key Players of the Market:
MetricStream (United States), RSA Security (United States), IBM (United States), Optiv (United States), Navex Global (United States), Resolver (Canada), Genpact (United States), Deloitte (United Kingdom), Pwc (United Kingdom), Kpmg (Netherlands) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the players who are also part of the research coverage are Ey (United Kingdom), Processunity (United States), BitSight Technologies (United States), Rapid ratings (United States), Aravo Solutions (United States). Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.

