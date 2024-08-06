India Monitoring Situation With Regard To Minorities In Bangladesh: EAM Jaishankar In RS | Top Quotes (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India is actively monitoring the situation concerning minorities in Bangladesh and is maintaining "close and continuous" communication with the Indian community there through its missions, the informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In a statement to the Upper House, External Affairs S. Jaishankar also updated MPs on the former Prime Minister Hasina's "last-minute" request to visit India.

Jaishankar stated that India has directed its border guarding forces to remain exceptionally vigilant due to the complex and ongoing situation in the neighboring country.

"There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there, of which about 9,000 are students. The bulk of the students, however, have already returned to India in the month of July," Jaishankar told the Upper House.

"On August 5, demonstrators converged in Dhaka despite curfew. Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of the security establishment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India," he said.

"We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from Bangladesh authorities. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi. The situation in Bangladesh is still evolving," he said.

"Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman, addressed the nation on August 5. He spoke about assuming responsibility and constituting an interim government. We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also said that India is also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities.

"Several minorities, their businesses and temples were attacked during the protests on August 5.

We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions," he added.