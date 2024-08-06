Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Javelin Throw Finals; WATCH Monster First Throw Of 89.34M

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Defending champion Neeraj Chopra secured his place in the men's javelin throw final of the Paris 2024 with a remarkable season's best throw of 89.34 meters on Tuesday.

Chopra, who dazzled with his performance at the Tokyo Olympics, showcased his elite form once again by exceeding the automatic qualifying mark of 84 meters with his very first throw. His impressive effort ensures that he will be a strong contender in the upcoming final, where he will aim to retain his title.

Indian competitor Kishore Jena, however, is unlikely to advance to the final. Jena's best throw of 80.73 meters fell short of the required mark, leaving him outside the top 12 qualifiers.

In addition to Chopra, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, also made it to the finals. Nadeem's throw of 86.59 meters was enough to secure his spot in the final round.

With Chopra leading the charge for India, attention will now turn to the final where he will look to continue his dominance and add another Olympic gold to his collection.