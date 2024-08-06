Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll Touches 406, Search For 180 Missing Individuals Continues

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad:

Death toll in the devastating Mundakkai landslide has risen to 406, with 180 of the recovered bodies being remains found in the mud and Chaliyar River. However, official death toll stands at 222. Also, 180 individuals are still missing.

The rescue efforts and relief operations are still underway in Wayanad, where the Kerala has decided to roll out a comprehensive rehabilitation program for the victims. The plan includes acquiring land, building new homes, and establishing necessary infrastructure to support the affected communities.



Rescue efforts is continuing in Wayanad's Meppadi panchayat on Tuesday (Aug 6), eight days after the disaster. A combined team of military personnel, disaster response forces, police, canine units, forest officials, and naval experts will recommence their search on Tuesday. A targeted operation will focus on the remote area between Soochippara and Pothukallu, with a specialized 12-member task force from the army deployed to these missions.

The authorities plan to transport the bodies via air on discovering deceased individuals in the affected regions. According to official data, approximately 180 persons remain unaccounted for in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas. Revenue Minister K Rajan informed the media that a comprehensive list of missing individuals will be compiled with assistance from local authorities and ASHA workers. A total of 1,174 personnel from various forces, along with 913 volunteers and local residents, participated in the search operation across six zones in the landslide-affected areas.

