Bangladesh Unrest: Jaishankar Informs Parliament Sheikh Hasina In India Says 'We Received Request For Short Stay'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) External Affairs S Jaishankar on Tuesday informed the embattled former prime minister of Bangladesh Shiekh Hasina is in India and the Centre has offered her all possible support.



Speaking on the situation in Bangladesh at the Parliament, Jaishankar said,“Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of security establishments, PM Hasina apparently made the decision to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi."

Earlier while briefing an all-party meeting about the current situation in the neighbouring country, Jaishankar noted that the central government was in touch with the Bangladesh Army and it will take appropriate action at the right time.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated,“Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended.”

According to sources close to the development, as reported by ANI, the leaders were informed that there are 20000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, so far 8000 Indian nationals have returned. Jaishankar informed the meeting that the Indian government is in touch with Indian nationals and the High Commission there continues to operate.

The leaders were informed that the focus is on minorities and that they should be protected, sources from the all-party meeting told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi asks about long-term and short-term strategies

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, inquired about India's long-term and short-term strategies. The government responded that the situation was evolving and that they would continue to analyze it.

Rahul Gandhi also asked about the potential involvement of foreign entities. The central government assured that all possible angles were being investigated. After being briefed by the government, Rahul Gandhi expressed his support for the measures taken in the national interest.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation after Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post in the wake of mounting protests . The protests, majorly led by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

In Dhaka, the leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, in a bid to address Bangladesh's ongoing challenges.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation. It is not clear if Sheikh Hasina will continue to stay in Delhi or move to another location later.