Avient Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results



Second quarter sales grew to $850 million, a 3% increase over the prior year quarter and a 5% organic increase when excluding the impact of foreign exchange

Second quarter GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.36 compared to $0.24 in the prior year quarter

Second quarter adjusted EPS of $0.76 exceeded guidance of $0.71 and increased 21% over prior year quarter, driven by organic revenue growth in all regions, favorable input costs and lower interest expense

Increasing 2024 full-year adjusted EPS guidance range to $2.55 to $2.70, from prior guidance of $2.50 to $2.65 given strong second quarter results; Revised guidance reflects 8% to 14% growth in adjusted EPS over the prior year

2023 Sustainability Report published online, detailing progress toward 2030 Sustainability Goals and ESG performance ratings Investor Day to be held December 4th in New York City to highlight the company strategy

CLEVELAND, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT ), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable materials solutions, today announced its second quarter 2024 results. The company reported second quarter sales of $849.7 million compared to $824.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Second quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations was $0.36 compared to $0.24 in the prior year quarter. The company noted that second quarter 2024 GAAP EPS includes $0.24 of special items (see Attachment 3) and $0.16 of intangible amortization expense (see Attachment 1). Second quarter 2024 adjusted EPS was $0.76 compared to $0.63 in the prior year.

"Building on the positive start to the year, we delivered a strong second quarter, highlighted by broad-based growth across all regions and most end markets," said Dr. Ashish Khandpur, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avient Corporation. "Consolidated sales expanded for the first time in seven quarters with contributions from both our Color, Additives and Inks, and Specialty Engineered Materials segments. This performance reflects our team's focus to capitalize on growth opportunities across the many end markets we serve, with particular success this quarter in packaging and consumer, our two largest end markets."

Dr. Khandpur added, "On a geographic basis, all regions delivered year-over-year organic sales growth. The US and Canada grew organic sales 5% and Latin America had a strong quarter growing organic sales by 19%. Growth in the Americas was driven by improving underlying demand trends, as well as winning new specifications and gaining share in markets supported by secular trends. We also generated 4% and 1% organic sales growth in EMEA and Asia, respectively. Europe and Asia regions benefited largely from restocking and share gains, particularly in the packaging end market."

2024 Outlook

"Looking ahead to the third quarter, we expect adjusted EPS of $0.62, a 9% increase over the prior year," said Jamie Beggs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avient Corporation. "We anticipate continued year-over-year organic sales growth, with both segments growing earnings."

Ms. Beggs continued, "Our demand outlook for the second half of the year remains largely unchanged from our previous outlook in May, so we are updating our full-year guidance to reflect the strong second quarter results. Accordingly, our revised full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA is now $515 million to $540 million, from our previous range of $510 million to $535 million. Our revised range for adjusted EPS is between $2.55 to $2.70, from our previous range of $2.50 to $2.65."

"I'm pleased with how we have delivered during the first half of the year," added Dr. Khandpur. "As we look to the second half, we expect growth momentum to continue with our teams focused on providing innovative materials and processing solutions to solve our customers' challenges to enable a sustainable world. I look forward to sharing more details in our third quarter earnings call and at our upcoming investor day in New York City on December 4th."

Sustainability Report Release

The company also announced the release of its latest Sustainability Report, now available at .



The report provides an update on Avient's contributions and impact in creating a more sustainable future, including progress that the company has made towards its 2030 goals.

"We're extremely proud to share our latest achievements in this year's report, particularly our upgraded ratings by Ecovadis to Gold and by CDP to A-. Sustainability is a responsibility we have to all of our stakeholders, and it is a growth driver for our company as we enable our customers to achieve their sustainability goals, ultimately creating value for our shareholders," explained Ms. Beggs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses both GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins. Avient's chief operating decision maker uses these financial measures to monitor and evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company and each business segment and to allocate resources.

The Company does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, environmental remediation costs, mark-to-market adjustments associated with benefit plans, acquisition related costs, and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT ) provides specialized and sustainable materials solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:



Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiberTM, enables unmatched levels of performance and protection for end-use applications, including ballistic personal protection, marine and sustainable infrastructure and outdoor sports

Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit .

Forward-looking Statements



In this press release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. They use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial condition, performance and/or sales. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that could adversely impact the availability of credit already arranged and the availability and cost of credit in the future; the effect on foreign operations of currency fluctuations, tariffs and other political, economic and regulatory risks; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain, logistics, or operations; changes in laws and regulations in jurisdictions where we conduct business, including with respect to plastics and climate change; fluctuations in raw material prices, quality and supply, and in energy prices and supply; demand for our products and services; production outages or material costs associated with scheduled or unscheduled maintenance programs; unanticipated developments that could occur with respect to contingencies such as litigation and environmental matters; our ability to pay regular quarterly cash dividends and the amounts and timing of any future dividends; information systems failures and cyberattacks; amounts for cash and non-cash charges related to restructuring plans that may differ from original estimates, including because of timing changes associated with the underlying actions; our ability to achieve strategic objectives and successfully integrate acquisitions, including the implementation of a cloud-based enterprise resource planning system, S/4HANA; and other factors affecting our business beyond our control, including without limitation, changes in the general economy, changes in interest rates, changes in the rate of inflation, geopolitical conflicts and any recessionary conditions. The above list of factors is not exhaustive.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our reports on Form 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K that we provide to the Securities and Exchange Commission.