Latin America Enterprise Network Access Services Company Survey 2024: Security, Data Analytics, And Cloud Computing Emerge As Technology Priorities

In May and June 2023, the publisher conducted a global survey of network decision makers to understand businesses' perceptions and purchasing decisions regarding software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and secure access service edge (SASE). This report examines responses from Latin American (LATAM) businesses of various sizes across verticals including financial services, healthcare, retail, education, government, technology, and manufacturing.

The results provide insights into enterprise decision processes, including digitalization trends, SD-WAN deployment trends, benefits and challenges of SD-WAN solutions, SD-WAN buying preferences, SASE adoption trends, reasons for SASE deployment, SASE adoption challenges, and preferred partners for SASE deployment.

The Voice of Customer-Enterprise Network Access Services in Latin America survey confirms that digitalizing business operations is the top priority for 44% of Latin American companies. While some businesses have implemented SASE, others are still exploring and analyzing the benefits of deploying a SASE solution.

The report provides key insights into market development in terms of SD-WAN and SASE technologies, offering a holistic view of how Latin American companies will adopt these technologies in the future.

Respondent Profile

