Smart Retail Market Analysis And Forecast 2024-2030 - Integration Of Smart Retail With Industry 4.0 To Trigger Broad-Based Opportunities

The global for Smart Retail is estimated at US$35.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$140.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the smart retail market is driven by several factors that reflect the changing landscape of technology, consumer behavior, and economic conditions. Technological innovations, such as AI, IoT, and big data analytics, are crucial as they provide the backbone for creating efficient and personalized shopping experiences. Consumer demand for convenience, speed, and personalization in shopping experiences influences retailers to adopt smart technologies that meet these expectations. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of contactless services and digital solutions in retail, a trend that is likely to continue post-pandemic.

The economic benefits associated with smart retail, including reduced operational costs and increased sales through targeted marketing and optimized stock management, also contribute to its growth. Additionally, as consumers become more tech-savvy, there is a natural progression towards embracing digital solutions in retail settings, further driving the market forward. These drivers ensure the sustained relevance and expansion of smart retail in the global market.

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Smart Retail

Smart Retail: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Smart Payment Technologies Bode Significant Potential for Smart Retail Model

AI-Enabled Intelligent Systems Make Their Way Into Smart Retail Domain

Smart Labels Gain Traction in the Retail Sector

Visual Marketing: A Viable Tool for Smart Retailing

Robotics & Analytics Seek Role in Smart Retail Ecosystem

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

World Smart Retail Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Smart Retail Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: USA, China, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Rest of World

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the Smart Retail Market

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

Smart Retail - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Emergence of New Consumer and Changing Face of Retail Industry Create Fertile Environment for Smart Retail Technologies

A Note of New Smart Technologies & Concepts Proliferating the Retail Environment

Increasing Adoption of Smartphones Instigates Robust Momentum

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Current Scenario in mCommerce Vertical Strongly Favors Smart Retail Model

Global Retail MCommerce Market: Sales in $ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2024

Rising Trend of Improving Customer Retail Experience Broadens Addressable Market for Smart Retail Solutions

Widening Scope & Span of IoT in Retail Sphere Bolsters Market Prospects

Integration of Smart Retail with Industry 4.0 to Trigger Broad-based Opportunities

Rise of Connected Retail Creates Conducive Scenario

Growing Relevancy of Omni-Channel Commerce Augurs Well

World Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market (in US$ Million) for Years 2018 through 2025

Lenience Towards Blockchain for Retail Enthuses Smart Retail Market

Improvements in Location & Voice Technologies Augur Well

Prevailing Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends Favor Robust Growth

Urban Sprawl

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Living Standards & Changing Lifestyle Trends Cyber Security, Data Transparency & Privacy: Key Issues

